30,000 Afghan Pilgrims to Perform Hajj Amid Deepening Humanitarian Crisis

The Taliban’s Ministry of Guidance, Hajj, and Religious Endowments has announced that Saudi Arabia has allocated Afghanistan a quota of 30,000 pilgrims for the upcoming Hajj season. Minister Noor Mohammad Saqib stated on Saturday, January 31, that the total cost for the delegation will exceed 7.818 billion Afghanis, with each pilgrim paying approximately 266,400 Afghanis.

This figure represents continuity in Afghanistan’s participation, as a similar number performed the pilgrimage last year. Minister Saqib emphasized the ministry’s extensive preparations to facilitate smooth travel, accommodation, and religious services for all Afghan pilgrims.

Pilgrimage Proceeds as Hunger Crisis Worsens

The announcement occurs against a stark backdrop of severe humanitarian suffering within Afghanistan. The United Nations reports that over half the population—more than 23 million people—face acute hunger, with millions on the brink of famine. The economy has collapsed, foreign aid has been severely disrupted, and the winter months have exacerbated the desperation.

The substantial cost of the Hajj—totaling billions of Afghanis—has sparked complex discussions within and outside the country. For the devout, the pilgrimage is a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual obligation, a profound act of faith that many save for over years or decades.

A Contrast in Priorities and Economic Reality

However, critics highlight the stark disparity between this massive expenditure and the dire needs of the population. The total Hajj cost could alternatively fund tens of thousands of tons of emergency food aid. The Taliban administration faces accusations of prioritizing a religious-political showcase while failing to address a catastrophic nationwide emergency.

Analysts note that the Hajj operations also represent a significant financial flow, involving private tour operators, currency exchange, and international transfers. For a largely sanctioned and isolated banking sector, this process is a complex undertaking. The pilgrims’ fees are a crucial source of revenue for the ministry and associated businesses, creating an institutional incentive to maintain the quota.

Historical Context and Diplomatic Significance

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, annually attracting millions of Muslims to Mecca. Afghanistan’s participation has historically been coordinated with the Saudi government, with quotas set based on population and diplomatic relations. For the Taliban, successfully managing the Hajj is a matter of domestic legitimacy and international diplomatic engagement, particularly with Saudi Arabia, a key Muslim nation.

The journey for Afghan pilgrims this year will thus be twofold: a spiritual journey to fulfill a sacred duty, and a physical journey from one of the world’s most profound humanitarian crises to the heart of the Islamic world. Their departure underscores the deep resilience of faith among Afghans, even as it highlights the extreme contradictions and challenges facing the nation under Taliban rule.

Donate Here