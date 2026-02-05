U.S. Justice Department Seeks Death Penalty for Afghan Suspect in National Guard Shooting

The U.S. Department of Justice has announced its intention to seek the death penalty against Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the Afghan national accused of fatally shooting a member of the National Guard and wounding another near the White House in November.

Lakanwal appeared in federal court this week, where he pleaded not guilty to nine criminal charges, including first-degree murder. During the hearing, federal prosecutors informed the judge that they are pursuing what they described as “death-eligible charges,” signaling the government’s intent to seek the harshest possible punishment under U.S. law.

According to court documents, Lakanwal allegedly traveled from Washington state to Washington, D.C., shortly before the attack. Prosecutors say he targeted two National Guard members stationed near the White House area, opening fire and killing one officer while seriously injuring another.

A third National Guard member reportedly intervened and detained Lakanwal at the scene until law enforcement arrived. One of the victims, identified as Sarah Beckstrom, succumbed to her injuries a day after the shooting. The second victim, Andrew Wolfe, survived the attack and continues to receive medical treatment.

Investigators allege that Lakanwal legally obtained a pistol shortly before the incident and purchased ammunition in advance. Court filings also indicate that he conducted multiple online searches related to Washington, D.C., which prosecutors argue may demonstrate premeditation.

Lakanwal previously worked with U.S. agencies in Afghanistan and relocated to the United States in 2021. Authorities have not publicly disclosed a clear motive for the attack, and officials say the investigation remains ongoing.

The case has drawn national attention due to the proximity of the attack to the White House, the involvement of National Guard personnel, and the Justice Department’s decision to pursue the death penalty. Lakanwal is scheduled to return to court for his next hearing in early May.

