Turkey Detains 57 Afghan Migrants Found Hidden in Truck Tanker

Turkish police have detained 57 Afghan migrants who were discovered hidden inside the tanker section of a cargo truck in the northern province of Rize, highlighting both the dangerous lengths migrants take to cross the country and Turkey’s intensifying crackdown on human smuggling.

According to local media reports on Saturday, the migrants all Afghan nationals were found packed into the tank compartment during a routine inspection by security forces. The truck driver was arrested on suspicion of human smuggling and is currently in police custody.

Authorities confirmed that after completing administrative and legal procedures, the detained migrants were transferred to foreigners’ removal centers in Rize. Turkish officials have not yet disclosed their intended destination or the route they were traveling, though Rize lies on a key corridor near the Black Sea coast, sometimes used by smuggling networks attempting to bypass major checkpoints.

A Broader Crackdown on Irregular Migration

The incident underscores the perilous conditions many Afghan migrants endure while transiting through Turkey. Often reliant on smuggling networks, they face overcrowded, unsafe vehicles, and the constant risk of suffocation, injury, or detection. This latest case is part of a growing pattern: detentions and deportation proceedings involving Afghan migrants have become a near-daily occurrence across Turkey, where security forces have significantly expanded operations targeting undocumented foreigners and cross-border trafficking rings.

Turkey remains one of the primary transit countries for Afghans fleeing instability and seeking safety in Europe. Since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021, millions have faced worsening insecurity, economic collapse, and political repression, generating sustained migration pressure throughout the region.

The Scale of Afghan Migrant Detentions

Official data and media reports consistently indicate that Afghans constitute the largest national group among undocumented migrants detained in Turkey. According to Turkish migration statistics, more than 42,000 Afghan migrants were detained in 2025 alone, with enforcement actions continuing into 2026. These figures do not account for those who evade capture or die en route.

The Rize incident serves as yet another reminder of the severe risks tied to irregular migration and the increasingly harsh environment facing Afghan refugees in transit countries. Detention, deportation, exploitation by smuggling networks, and dangerous travel conditions remain constant threats for those hoping to reach safer destinations.

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