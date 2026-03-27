Pakistan Attack on Kabul Rehab Center Must Be Investigated: HRW

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Friday that Pakistan’s recent attack on the Omid drug treatment center in Kabul was unlawful, calling for an independent and impartial investigation as well as accountability for those responsible.

According to sources, more than 1,000 patients were present at the facility at the time of the attack, many of whom had gathered in the dining hall for the Ramadan iftar meal.

In a statement, HRW said: “Satellite imagery and verified videos indicate that the main building and two additional structures were completely destroyed, while surrounding buildings sustained significant damage. Pakistani authorities have claimed their strikes were ‘precise’ and targeted technical sites and ammunition depots, but they have made no reference to the Omid Center.”

The organization stressed that under international law, hospitals and medical facilities are afforded special protection. They may only be targeted if they are being used for military purposes, and even then, prior warning must be given.

HRW said there is no evidence to suggest that the Omid Center was being used for military activities. As such, the attack was “unlawful and disproportionate” and may amount to a war crime.

The development follows a call by the UN Human Rights Council’s Special Rapporteur, who urged a prompt and transparent investigation into the attack earlier this week.

Donate Here