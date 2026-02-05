Afghanistan Faces Worst Humanitarian Crisis in Decades, Warns Report

Afghanistan is confronting its most severe humanitarian emergency in a quarter-century, triggered by sweeping international aid cuts that have left millions of children exposed to acute hunger and life-threatening conditions, according to a report by The New York Times.

The crisis has escalated sharply following the sudden suspension of billions of dollars in foreign assistance, which had formed the backbone of the country’s basic services after the 2021 political transition. This withdrawal has forced the closure of hundreds of critical health centers nationwide, severely restricting medical access and placing women and children at particularly grave risk.

Healthcare System in Collapse

Nearly 450 medical facilities have shut down due to a lack of funding, according to the report. This collapse in infrastructure has created dire circumstances for vulnerable populations: pregnant women and sick children are now often forced to undertake arduous journeys to seek treatment. In some harrowing instances, women have reportedly given birth en route, unable to reach functioning medical care in time. The decline in accessible healthcare is expected to lead to a surge in preventable maternal and infant mortality.

Widespread Hunger and Economic Paralysis

Compounding the health system’s breakdown is an intensifying food security disaster. Over 17 million Afghans approaching half the population now face acute hunger. The economy, already crippled by sanctions and the freezing of central bank assets, has been unable to absorb the shock of withdrawn aid. Aid agencies emphasize that local resources are woefully insufficient to replace the lost international support that once funded healthcare, food assistance, and essential community services.

Compounding Disasters Strain Limited Resources

Afghanistan’s profound vulnerability has been further exposed by recent natural disasters and population movements. A series of deadly earthquakes has destroyed homes and infrastructure, while the large-scale return of migrants from neighboring countries has placed additional strain on already stretched-thin resources and humanitarian operations. These overlapping crises have created a perfect storm, pushing the country’s fragile coping mechanisms to the brink.

A Plea for International Action

Humanitarian organizations are issuing urgent warnings that without a swift renewal of international support, the situation will deteriorate further, inflicting long-term damage on public health and condemning a generation of Afghan children to stunted development, malnutrition, and lost potential. The crisis represents not only an immediate emergency but a threat to the country’s future stability and well-being.

The international community now faces a critical dilemma: how to address a catastrophic humanitarian need while navigating complex political relations with the country’s de facto authorities, with the lives of millions hanging in the balance.

