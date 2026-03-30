Pakistan Strike in Kunar Kills One, Wounds 16

Pakistani forces carried out fresh rocket and heavy-weapon attacks on residential areas in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar Province on Sunday evening, killing at least one civilian and injuring 16 others, most of them women and children, according to local officials. The shelling struck neighborhoods around Asadabad, the provincial capital, as well as nearby villages, intensifying fears of a broader escalation along the volatile frontier.

Hamdullah Fitrat, a deputy spokesman for the Taliban administration, said the took place at approximately 5 p.m. and appeared to target civilian homes rather than military installations. He confirmed that the wounded were transported to local medical facilities and accused Pakistan of repeatedly using indiscriminate heavy fire in densely populated border regions.

The latest strike comes just days after clashes resumed along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border following the collapse of a short-lived ceasefire during Eid al-Fitr. Islamabad has maintained that its cross-border operations are aimed at militant groups, particularly Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which it claims operate from Afghan territory. Authorities in Kabul have consistently rejected these allegations, insisting they do not allow militant activity against neighboring countries from within Afghanistan.

The renewed violence marks one of the most dangerous phases in Afghanistan–Pakistan relations in recent years. Frequent artillery exchanges, sporadic airstrikes, and abrupt border closures have disrupted daily life for communities on both sides of the frontier. Human rights organizations and humanitarian agencies warn that repeated attacks on civilian areas and infrastructure are exacerbating an already fragile situation in eastern Afghanistan.

Amid rising tensions, political and tribal leaders are expected to convene in Peshawar on March 31 for a Pak-Afghan Peace Jirga an initiative aimed at easing hostilities and fostering dialogue. Organizers say the gathering will include political figures, tribal elders, religious scholars, civil society representatives, and members of the business community. A joint declaration calling for peace and de-escalation is anticipated at the conclusion of the meeting.

The jirga is likely to draw significant attention, as formal diplomatic engagement between the two countries remains strained and largely ineffective in halting ongoing clashes. Analysts suggest that while the forum may not produce immediate results on the ground, it could serve as a crucial platform for confidence-building and public pressure toward reducing violence.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian toll continues to mount. The United Nations has warned that dozens of civilians have been killed or injured in recent cross-border incidents. Aid groups estimate that more than 115,000 people have been displaced due to ongoing fighting and repeated shelling in border districts.

Conditions are further deteriorating due to tightened border controls and disruptions at key crossings such as Torkham Crossing. These restrictions have limited access to essential goods, medical care, and safe passage, compounding the difficulties faced by families already struggling with poverty and displacement. Pakistan has also tied its security measures to broader refugee management and border enforcement policies, adding another layer of uncertainty for Afghan civilians.

Unless both sides move swiftly toward a credible ceasefire and sustained diplomatic engagement, the risk of further escalation remains high. For residents of Kunar and other eastern provinces, however, the crisis is already immediate and deeply personal defined less by geopolitics and more by the daily threat of violence and the struggle to survive.

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