The Strategic Dilemma Facing the Gulf States Today

As the first month of direct military confrontation between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other draws to a close, it has become clear that this conflict does not follow the traditional patterns of interstate warfare. What is taking shape before us is not a bilateral dispute with clear-cut lines, but a multi-layered conflict structure in which states and non-state actors intersect, and front lines transcend sovereign borders in ways that render classic deterrence tools far less effective than in any previous era.

The most significant variable in this phase is the systematic deployment of Iran’s network of proxies as a strategic instrument to sustain the conflict while mitigating its direct political and military costs. This pattern has unfolded sequentially: beginning in Lebanon, where Hezbollah formed the first and most organized front; moving through Iraqi armed factions, which have targeted Gulf states for the first time from Arab soil; and culminating in Yemen, where a Houthi front now looms, completing this geographic arc of threats.

The prolongation of the war and the entry of proxies onto the scene have exposed the strategic dilemma facing the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states. These countries have built their position on a fundamental principle: avoiding being dragged into an all-out war, no matter how severe the provocations. This principle reflects precise, rational calculations that account for their vulnerable economic structures and the vast assets now within the danger zone.

However, the direct targeting of their territory by factions operating from a neighboring Arab state subjects this principle to an unprecedented test. Theoretically, as proxy strikes recur and responses remain constrained, restraint transforms from a sign of strategic wisdom into something perceived as a vulnerability open to exploitation. More dangerously, this logic could lead to an escalation that was never an original choice, but rather the cumulative outcome of mounting pressures.

The Expansion of Fronts: From Lebanon to Iraq

Lebanon represents the archetype of Iran’s proxy strategy. Historically, Hezbollah has function as a paramilitary arm, providing Tehran with the capability to project military power along Israel’s northern border without engaging in direct confrontation. However, the first month of the war has revealed that this model is no longer confined to the northern front; it has geographically extended toward the Arabian Gulf.

The targeting of Gulf states by Iraqi armed factions marks a qualitative turning point in the conflict’s structure for two fundamental reasons. First, it moves the Gulf states for the first time from the position of cautious observers to that of directly targeted parties. Second, the source of the attacks originates from Arab land, adding a layer of political and legal complexity that makes retaliation even more problematic.

Within the framework of agency theory in international relations, this strategy represents an advanced model of what is known as “plausible deniability.” Iran maintains a margin to deny direct responsibility while achieving its strategic objectives through its field proxies.

The Yemeni Front: A Threat That Reshapes the Equation

Yemen remains the most sensitive variable in this equation. The Houthis occupy a geostrategic position of immense importance, overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and international commercial shipping lanes. Any expansion of the Yemeni front within the context of the current conflict would not only reshape military pressure but could also trigger global economic repercussions extending far beyond the region.

In this context, the Houthi military spokesperson warned on Friday, in a statement, that the group would intervene militarily in light of what it described as “the American-Israeli aggression on Iran.” He stated that an expansion of the conflict, should the war continue, would mean direct involvement. This appears to have materialized swiftly, following reports from the Israeli Broadcasting Authority documenting a missile launch from Yemen this morning an indicator that the Houthis have effectively entered the arena of conflict.

The inclusion of this front within Iran’s arc of proxies means we are facing an integrated threat system stretching from the Mediterranean Sea to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. This renders any security strategy lacking this comprehensive dimension insufficient to confront the actual landscape.

Economic Attrition and Escalating Costs

This conflict cannot be understood in isolation from its economic dimensions, which now constitute a pressure parallel to military pressure. Since the first weeks of the confrontation, crude oil prices have risen in response to the uncertainty engulfing a region that supplies roughly one-third of the world’s energy needs. While this increase might appear as an immediate gain for the exporting Gulf states, it entails structural risks related to the difficulty of ensuring continued export flows amid escalating threats.

The most urgent danger lies in the security of maritime routes. The Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately one-fifth of global oil supplies pass, remains highly vulnerable to the conflict’s direct repercussions. Meanwhile, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait represents an additional pressure point, should the Houthis act in a coordinated manner—a scenario already unfolding. The convergence of both straits within a single zone of tension is a scenario international energy markets have never experienced, and its impact on maritime insurance rates and global supply chains would be profound and swift.

At the regional level, Gulf economies face a complex challenge: they seek to advance their ambitious development agendas under national modernization visions, while the conflict drains investment capital and constrains the flow of foreign funds.

Historical Precedent: The Tanker War and Lessons Relearned

To grasp the depth of the current economic risks, it is essential to recall the comparable historical precedent of the Tanker War (1981–1988). Erupting amid the Iran-Iraq War, it became one of the most destructive and costly naval confrontations of the modern era. That period witnessed the targeting of approximately 451 commercial vessels and ships, the sinking of over 223 oil tankers, the deaths of some 430 sailors, a one-quarter decline in commercial shipping traffic through the Gulf, alongside sharp increases in oil prices and maritime insurance costs.

The parallels with the current situation are striking. Just as Iran in the 1980s targeted Kuwaiti and Saudi tankers in response to their support for Iraq, today it employs its proxies to target Gulf states in response to their stance on the ongoing conflict. Moreover, just as Iran’s naval attacks back then internationalized the conflict and drew in U.S. military intervention to protect tankers (some of which had been reflagged under American colors), the escalating pressure on shipping lanes today could lead to similar dynamics, potentially resulting in a protracted conflict even if the current war concludes in a zero-sum fashion.

However, there are fundamental differences that make the current situation more complex than its predecessor. The Tanker War in the 1980s took place within the context of a bilateral war with a single front. Today, the factor of multiple proxies and open fronts multiplies potential flashpoints and reduces the margin for controlling escalation. Furthermore, the Houthis in Yemen hold a position overlooking Bab el-Mandeb, while Tehran simultaneously holds the Hormuz card constituting a dual threat unknown during the first Tanker War.

Structural Shifts in the Conflict

One month into this confrontation, the contours of a new conflict structure are becoming clear, distinguished by three essential features: the distribution of responsibility across a network of proxies that complicates targeting and accountability; the geographic extension of front lines to include the territories of parties that did not choose to engage; and the intertwining of military and economic dimensions in a way that distributes the costs of conflict far more broadly than battlefield losses alone would suggest.

The deepest lesson imparted by the Tanker War of the 1980s is that conflicts beginning with limited, targeted strikes rarely remain limited—and that energy markets and international shipping bear the cost long before white flags are raised.

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