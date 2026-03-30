IHRF Calls on Pakistan to Immediately Halt Attacks on Afghan Civilians, Urges UN Investigation

GENEVA – March 30, 2026 – The International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) has strongly condemned the escalating military strikes by Pakistan’s armed forces on civilian-populated areas in eastern Afghanistan, warning that such actions may constitute war crimes. The organization is calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities against civilians and a full investigation by the United Nations and other international bodies.

The IHRF expressed profound concern over the deliberate targeting of residential neighborhoods in the provinces of Paktika, Khost, and Kunar. According to field reports, Pakistan’s military launched artillery barrages on Asadabad, the capital of Kunar province, on the evening of Thursday, March 29, killing at least one civilian and wounding 17 others, including several children. Local sources indicate that the death toll may rise as rescue efforts continue amid damaged infrastructure.

These latest attacks follow a pattern of cross-border military operations that have repeatedly resulted in non-combatant casualties. The deadliest such incident to date was a Pakistani airstrike on a drug rehabilitation center in Kabul, which killed more than 400 people and injured over 250 others mostly recovering patients and medical staff.

In an official statement released today, the IHRF detailed that Pakistani forces have been employing heavy artillery and aerial bombardments along the contested Durand Line, specifically striking civilian homes, schools, and small businesses in border districts. “These attacks have directly targeted civilians and their homes with little to no discernible military objective,” the statement read. “At least 17 civilians, including women and children, have been confirmed injured in just the past 48 hours, with many more feared trapped under rubble.”

The Foundation further warned that the use of heavy explosive weapons in populated areas has triggered a wave of internal displacement. Entire families are fleeing the border regions toward provincial capitals such as Gardez and Jalalabad, raising urgent concerns about a looming humanitarian crisis. Access to clean water, shelter, and medical care remains critically limited for the newly displaced.

Under international humanitarian law, the IHRF noted that indiscriminate attacks on residential areas where the loss of civilian life is clearly disproportionate to any anticipated military advantage constitute serious violations of the Geneva Conventions and are classified as war crimes.

The IHRF has issued the following urgent demands:

Immediate Halt to Attacks: Pakistan must cease all military operations targeting civilian populations and respect its obligations under international law, including the protection of non-combatants in times of armed conflict. UN-Led Investigation: The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) should launch an independent, impartial investigation into these violations to identify those responsible and prevent further impunity. Accountability: All states and international bodies must take appropriate legal and diplomatic action against perpetrators of attacks on civilians, regardless of nationality or affiliation. Emergency Humanitarian Assistance: International humanitarian organizations, including the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), should immediately deploy resources to provide urgent medical care, shelter, and psychosocial support to displaced families and the injured.

“The lives of innocent people especially women and children must be protected during any armed conflict,” the IHRF statement emphasized. “Preserving human dignity and upholding human rights principles are not optional; they are absolute obligations, even amid the gravest crises. The world cannot look away while residential areas are reduced to rubble and families are torn apart.”

The IHRF urges the global community to act swiftly to prevent further bloodshed and ensure that justice prevails along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

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