Death Toll Rises to 42 as Devastating Floods Submerge Nairobi and Disrupt Transport

At least 42 people have been killed in days of torrential rain and flash flooding sweeping across Kenya, with the capital, Nairobi, bearing the brunt of the devastation, the government confirmed on Sunday.

Heavy rains that began battering the country on Friday have triggered widespread floods, submerging homes, sweeping away vehicles, and causing significant damage to infrastructure. Kenya’s Public Service and Special Programmes Minister, Geoffrey Ruku, told reporters that police had documented 42 fatalities since the onset of the deluge, including 26 in Nairobi alone.

Police reported deaths in multiple counties as the intense rainfall disrupted transport and daily life in several towns. Rivers burst their banks, inundating low-lying neighbourhoods and informal settlements in the capital. Distressing scenes unfolded over the weekend as aid workers and emergency services pulled bodies from the floodwaters and rescued residents trapped by the rising water.

The severe weather also crippled air travel. Kenya Airways announced that the rains had disrupted flights to Nairobi’s main airport, forcing some incoming aircraft to divert to the coastal city of Mombasa.

Government and Red Cross Mobilise Response

In response to the escalating crisis, President William Ruto has deployed a multi-agency emergency response team, including soldiers, to coordinate and bolster rescue efforts.

“I have also ordered that relief food from our national strategic reserves be immediately released and distributed to families affected by the floods,” President Ruto stated on social media on Saturday. He further pledged that the government would cover hospital bills for all those injured in the flooding and currently receiving treatment in public health facilities.

While expressing his condolences to affected communities, the President acknowledged the recurring nature of the disaster. “These floods once again highlight the urgent need for lasting solutions to the perennial challenge of flooding in our urban areas,” he said.

The Kenyan Red Cross reported that the impact extends far beyond Nairobi, with hundreds of households in neighbouring counties affected and vast swaths of farmland destroyed. Red Cross spokesman Munir Ahmed called for a unified approach to the crisis. “I would call for joint efforts between the government and humanitarian agencies to deal with this problem, and to understand why we are having this havoc,” Ahmed told the AFP news agency.

Climate Change Link

Scientists point to a worrying trend behind the increasing severity of such events. Global warming is intensifying the climate in East Africa, concentrating rainfall into shorter, more explosive periods that exacerbate both flooding and drought. Neighbouring countries, including Somalia and Ethiopia, are also experiencing similar extreme weather patterns.

A 2024 study by the World Weather Attribution group found that climate change has made devastating rains in the region at least twice as likely to occur, underscoring the growing threat posed by the climate crisis to lives and livelihoods across East Africa.

Donate Here