UN Report: Afghanistan’s Rights and Living Conditions Plunge Deeper Into Crisis

A new United Nations report paints a grim picture of Afghanistan, revealing that living conditions and human rights protections have deteriorated sharply over the past six months. The findings, which cover the period from August 2025 to January 2026, indicate that women and girls continue to bear the brunt of intensifying repression and spiraling poverty.

Presented on Monday at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, the report details mounting strains across nearly every facet of civilian life, including education, employment, health care, and freedom of movement. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk characterized the situation as a “graveyard of human rights,” warning that millions are now trapped in extreme poverty without reliable access to food, water, education, or medical care.

“About 21.9 million people—nearly half of Afghanistan’s population—will require humanitarian assistance this year,” Türk said, citing the report’s findings. The crisis, he added, has been exacerbated by a sharp decline in international aid, the forced return of approximately three million Afghan migrants from neighboring countries, and the compounding effects of prolonged drought and economic collapse.

Since the Taliban’s return to power, the report notes, girls remain barred from education beyond the sixth grade, while women continue to face sweeping restrictions on university attendance, employment, public services, and movement outside the home. The UN emphasized that these measures have inflicted deep and widespread harm on Afghan society, further entrenching poverty and increasing household dependence.

The report also highlights growing curbs on free expression. Journalists have been arbitrarily detained, and the works of female writers have been systematically removed from libraries. In addition, the UN documented the continued use of public executions and floggings, condemning them as serious human rights violations.

Afghanistan’s digital infrastructure has also come under pressure. A 48-hour nationwide internet shutdown in 2025 disrupted essential services, including banking systems and health-care coordination, compounding the daily hardships faced by ordinary Afghans.

The latest deterioration follows years of compounding crises. Even before this period, Afghanistan was grappling with one of the world’s largest humanitarian emergencies. UN agencies have repeatedly warned that decades of conflict, economic isolation, climate shocks, and the collapse of public services have left the country exceptionally vulnerable to further instability.

The report’s release coincides with mounting international concern over the large-scale, often forced, returns of Afghans from neighboring countries. Aid organizations warn that continued or accelerated returns could overwhelm already strained host communities and humanitarian operations inside Afghanistan, where resources are dangerously overstretched.

In response to the findings, the United Nations called on the Taliban to immediately reverse discriminatory policies, restore women’s rights, end the use of capital punishment and public corporal punishments, and guarantee fundamental freedoms. The UN also urged the international community to prevent the forced deportation of Afghan refugees and to support international accountability mechanisms to address ongoing rights violations.

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