Kabul, Tashkent Seal $514.8 Million in Trade and Investment Deals

KABUL – The private sectors of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have signed a series of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) valued at a total of $514.8 million across multiple sectors, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) announced on Sunday.

The agreements were finalized during high-level business meetings held in Kabul on Saturday, bringing together representatives of Afghanistan’s private sector and officials from Uzbekistan’s Namangan region. The event was part of a broader connectivity conference and business forum aimed at deepening bilateral economic ties.

According to a statement from the ministry, the signing ceremony was attended by Afghanistan’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Nooruddin Azizi; the Governor of Namangan region, Shavkatjon Abdurazzoqov; the Chairman of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment; a joint Uzbek government–private sector delegation; and numerous traders and investors from both countries.

Scope of the Agreements

The MoUs cover a diverse range of sectors, reflecting growing economic synergy between the two neighbors. Key areas of cooperation include:

Agriculture and food processing: Establishment of poultry farms in Afghanistan, export of dried fruits and vegetables, and import of food items.

Heavy industry and energy: Import and export of cement, coal, asphalt, and fuel.

Beverage production: Local manufacturing of non-alcoholic beverages.

Other sectors: Sports services, egg production, and pulses trade.

Official Statements

Minister Azizi expressed appreciation for Uzbekistan’s continued cooperation, describing Afghanistan as a reliable partner in trade and investment. He emphasized the urgent need to expand economic ties and noted that recent agreements on preferential tariffs for certain Afghan export items are expected to significantly boost the country’s outbound trade.

In turn, Governor Abdurazzoqov highlighted the importance of joint cooperation, stating that peace and stability in Afghanistan are vital not only for Afghans but also for Uzbekistan’s own economic security and regional connectivity. He called the meeting “an effective step towards strengthening economic and cultural ties” between the two nations.

Officials from the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation with Uzbekistan’s private sector, calling the agreements a “significant step towards economic growth and enhanced trade relations.”

Broader Context

The latest deals come amid a broader push by landlocked Uzbekistan to access South Asian markets via Afghan transit routes. Since the Taliban administration took power in 2021, Uzbekistan has remained one of the most active regional players in engaging with Kabul on trade, energy, and infrastructure projects, including railway and electricity transmission lines.

For Afghanistan, increased trade with Central Asia offers a vital economic lifeline and an alternative to traditional routes through Pakistan, where trade has often faced logistical and political hurdles.

The $514.8 million in agreements marks one of the largest single rounds of private-sector deals between the two countries in recent years, signaling growing business confidence despite ongoing political uncertainties in Afghanistan.

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