The Three Mothers of a Human Being

Every person in this world grows up in the embrace of three mothers. The first is the mother who gives physical existence, showers love, and teaches the very first breath of life. The second is the mother tongue the language in which a person thinks, feels, expresses pain and dreams, and forms their identity.

The third is the soil, the land, the homeland the place where a person puts down roots, takes their first steps, builds a sense of belonging, and learns the meaning of life.

Those nations that have fulfilled the rights of all three of these mothers properly are today counted among the developed peoples of the world. They did not honor their mothers only emotionally, but also through practical action. They understood that if the mother is healthy, the language is strong, and the homeland is prosperous, then generations will also be healthy, aware, and powerful.

The first mother the human mother when provided with education, healthcare, proper nutrition, good clothing, and a clean environment, gives birth to a generation with a bright future. Such mothers do not merely give life to their children; they also gift them awareness, thought, and purpose. It is the result of this upbringing that such societies produce great politicians, renowned scientists, skilled doctors, capable engineers, deep philosophers, and ethical human beings.

The second mother the mother tongue holds the status of a nation’s soul. When the language is alive, thought is alive. When the language is weakened, thought also weakens, and the nation itself becomes diminished. Those peoples who have made their language the medium of education, research, literature, and technology are today leaders in global knowledge.

Because language is not merely a tool of communication it is an instrument for thinking and innovation.

The third mother the homeland and soil is the center of a person’s dignity, honor, and identity. A nation that loves its land works for its development, considers service to the homeland an act of devotion, and sees its defense as a duty. It is this mindset that lifts nations from subjugation to sovereignty.

But we Pashtuns, Unfortunately, have not yet fully awakened to our responsibilities toward these three mothers. Many of our minds are still trapped in petty conflicts, prejudices, and narrow corners. We speak passionately in the language of emotion, but we do not act with the same strength in the language of action.

Now is the time for us to rediscover our mothers. To educate our mothers, to make our mother tongue a language of knowledge, and to turn our homeland into a house of work, peace, and progress. If we keep these three mothers alive, believe me, our future generations will no longer wander in darkness; they will carry the torch of light in their hands and claim their dignified place in the caravan of the world.

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