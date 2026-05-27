Richard Bennett Calls for Dignity and Solidarity in Eid Message to Afghanistan

Richard Bennett, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, extended Eid al-Adha greetings to the Afghan people and called for renewed commitment to compassion, solidarity, and the protection of human dignity amid ongoing global conflicts and humanitarian crises.

In a message shared Wednesday on X, Bennett said the values associated with Eid al-Adha including sacrifice, empathy, and support for those in need are especially important at a time when millions of people around the world continue to face war, displacement, poverty, and violations of fundamental rights.

He emphasized that these principles could help foster peace, hope, and social cohesion in Afghanistan, particularly for women, girls, and children who continue to experience severe social and economic hardships under Taliban rule.

Bennett’s remarks come as international organizations and human rights groups continue to raise concerns over the Taliban’s restrictions on Afghan women and girls. These measures include bans on secondary and university education for girls, limits on women’s employment, restrictions on freedom of movement, and reduced participation in public life.

Richard Lindsay, Britain’s special representative for Afghanistan, also congratulated Afghans on Eid al-Adha and stressed the importance of achieving lasting peace, stability, and inclusive governance in the country.

Afghanistan remains one of the world’s most severe humanitarian emergencies. According to United Nations estimates, millions of Afghans continue to rely on humanitarian assistance due to widespread poverty, economic decline, food insecurity, unemployment, and internal displacement.

International human rights organizations and UN agencies have repeatedly warned that ongoing restrictions on women and girls are deepening social inequality, undermining economic recovery, and worsening Afghanistan’s humanitarian and development challenges.

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