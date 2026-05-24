Iran and US Near Landmark Deal to End Middle East War, Strait of Hormuz Reopening Expected

DawatMedia24 Special Report

WASHINGTON / TEHRAN / ISLAMABAD — The United States and Iran appear to be on the verge of a historic breakthrough agreement that could formally end the months-long Middle East war, with a final announcement possibly coming within hours, according to senior officials from both sides and diplomatic sources cited by DawatMedia24.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday during an official visit to India that “good news” could emerge within hours as final negotiations intensify over a peace framework aimed at ending hostilities and reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

“I do think perhaps there is the possibility that in the next few hours the world will get some good news,” Rubio told reporters in New Delhi, signaling that diplomatic efforts had made substantial progress.

His comments followed a statement by US President Donald Trump, who announced on Truth Social that an agreement had been “largely negotiated,” pending final approval by the United States, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and regional stakeholders.

“Final aspects and details of the deal are currently being discussed and will be announced shortly,” Trump wrote.

Hormuz Reopening Could Ease Global Energy Crisis

A central feature of the proposed memorandum would be the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints. The route normally carries nearly 20 percent of global oil exports, and its closure since the outbreak of war in February triggered severe disruptions to international energy markets.

According to information obtained by DawatMedia24 from regional diplomatic sources, the agreement would restore maritime traffic to pre-war levels under Iranian oversight, while Washington would suspend its naval blockade of Iranian ports and release portions of frozen Iranian assets held abroad.

Temporary sanctions relief would reportedly include the lifting of restrictions on Iranian oil, gas, and petrochemical exports during a 30-to-60-day negotiation window designed to address broader nuclear and regional security concerns.

Iran Insists Nuclear Program Will Remain Untouched For Now

Iranian officials confirmed the existence of a draft agreement but stressed that negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program would be postponed for at least 60 days after implementation of the ceasefire framework.

Iran has consistently rejected US demands to dismantle uranium enrichment operations, maintaining that its nuclear activities remain strictly civilian.

State-affiliated Iranian media reported that Tehran would pledge not to pursue nuclear weapons in exchange for guarantees that the US and its allies would refrain from launching future military attacks.

However, Iranian outlet Tasnim reported that “differences remain over one or two clauses,” warning that no final understanding would be reached if Washington continued what Tehran called “obstacles to implementation.”

Pakistan Playing Key Mediation Role

Regional diplomacy has played a decisive role in shaping the current framework.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that Pakistan hosted key backchannel negotiations in April and remains actively engaged in facilitating dialogue.

Sharif said Pakistan’s powerful army chief, Asim Munir, recently visited Tehran and joined a multilateral call with Trump and Gulf leaders to advance peace efforts.

“Pakistan hopes to host another round of talks very soon to move the peace process forward and bring lasting peace to the region,” Sharif stated.

Leaders from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain reportedly joined the diplomatic call, encouraging finalization of the peace memorandum.

Tensions Persist Despite Diplomatic Momentum

Despite progress, tensions remain high.

Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned that any renewed US military action would trigger a “more crushing and bitter response” than earlier phases of the conflict.

“Our armed forces have rebuilt themselves during the ceasefire period. If Trump commits another act of folly and restarts the war, the consequences will be devastating,” Ghalibaf said.

Meanwhile, conflict continues along the Lebanese front despite an April ceasefire. Lebanese state media reported Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon on Saturday, including attacks near Nabatieh that reportedly destroyed civil defense infrastructure and wounded military personnel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a separate call with Trump, which the US president described as having gone “very well.”

However, Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz criticized any broader ceasefire arrangement involving Hezbollah, warning it would undermine Israel’s border security.

Rubio Defends US War Objectives

Rubio insisted the United States had achieved its strategic goals under Operation Epic Fury, launched jointly with Israel in February.

“These objectives were clear: destroy Iran’s naval capabilities, significantly reduce its missile capacity, and damage its defense-industrial base. Those objectives were achieved,” Rubio said.

He emphasized that any final deal must guarantee that Iran can never acquire nuclear weapons.

Global Markets Await Final Announcement

Energy markets and regional governments are closely watching developments as the world awaits confirmation of what could become one of the most consequential diplomatic agreements in recent Middle Eastern history.

A successful deal would not immediately restore full energy flows but would likely calm global markets and mark a major de-escalation after three months of war that threatened broader regional collapse.

DawatMedia24 will continue monitoring developments and provide live updates as official confirmation emerges.

Source: DawatMedia24 International Desk

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