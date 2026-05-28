Ranveer Singh faces boycott call over “Don 3” exit

A major industry body representing film workers in India has reportedly urged its members to suspend cooperation with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh amid an escalating dispute surrounding the highly anticipated film Don 3.

According to Indian media reports, tensions emerged after speculation that Ranveer Singh had withdrawn from the project only weeks before filming was expected to begin. Producers are believed to have already invested millions of rupees into pre-production, including set design, scheduling, technical arrangements and promotional planning.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), one of India’s largest film industry associations, said it had repeatedly sought clarification from the actor regarding his alleged exit from the project. However, the organisation claimed that it had not received any formal response from Singh or his representatives.

In response, the federation reportedly appealed to its members to refrain from collaborating with the actor until the matter is officially clarified, a move that has intensified debate within the Hindi film industry. The reported boycott call has sparked discussions over professional accountability, contractual obligations and the growing financial risks associated with large-scale Bollywood productions.

People close to Ranveer Singh, however, rejected suggestions that the federation had the authority to question or pressure the actor over his personal or professional decisions. Sources linked to the actor reportedly argued that performers are free to choose or withdraw from projects based on creative, scheduling or contractual considerations.

Ranveer Singh himself has not publicly commented on the controversy or the reported boycott appeal.

The Don franchise remains one of Bollywood’s most successful action-thriller series. The original films starred Amitabh Bachchan, while the modern reboot featuring Shah Rukh Khan became a major commercial success both in India and overseas. Don 3 was expected to relaunch the franchise for a new generation, with Ranveer Singh taking over the lead role for the first time.

The uncertainty surrounding the film has generated widespread attention among fans and industry observers, especially given the franchise’s popularity and the high expectations surrounding the project. Reports regarding possible production delays or casting changes have further fuelled speculation across entertainment media platforms.

Bollywood has witnessed several high-profile disputes in recent years involving actors, producers and industry unions over scheduling conflicts, contractual disagreements and financial losses linked to delayed or cancelled productions. Film worker associations in Mumbai often intervene in such disputes, particularly when large-budget projects face uncertainty that could affect hundreds of crew members and technicians dependent on film productions for employment.

Despite the growing controversy, neither the producers of Don 3 nor Ranveer Singh’s management team have issued a detailed official statement clarifying the actor’s future involvement in the project.

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