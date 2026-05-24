Gunman Opens Fire at Kabul’s Sarai Shahzada Currency Market

Local sources reported a deadly shooting on Sunday at Kabul’s Sarai Shahzada, Afghanistan’s largest currency exchange market, after an armed gunman allegedly opened fire on traders and visitors before fleeing the scene.

Witnesses said the attacker entered the crowded market carrying a Kalashnikov rifle and fired multiple rounds inside the busy financial center, triggering panic among traders and customers as people rushed to escape the gunfire.

Local sources confirmed that several people were killed or wounded in the attack, though exact casualty figures were not immediately available. Emergency responders and Taliban security personnel reportedly arrived shortly after the incident and cordoned off the area.

Some witnesses suggested the shooting may have been linked to an attempted armed robbery, although the motive remained unclear as of Sunday evening. No individual or group had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Taliban authorities had not issued an official statement at the time of publication, while security forces were said to be conducting investigations and searching for the suspect, who reportedly escaped following the shooting.

Sarai Shahzada, located in central Kabul, is one of Afghanistan’s most vital financial hubs, handling millions of dollars in daily currency exchanges and informal money transfers through the traditional hawala system. The market plays a critical role in Afghanistan’s fragile economy and is considered a key center for both domestic and international financial transactions.

The attack comes amid growing concerns over rising urban crime and insecurity across Afghanistan, as worsening economic hardship, widespread unemployment, and deepening poverty continue to place severe pressure on communities.

Although the Taliban have repeatedly claimed that security has improved nationwide since their return to power in August 2021, shootings, bombings, armed robberies, and other violent incidents continue to be reported in major Afghan cities, including Kabul, raising persistent questions about public safety and the government’s ability to maintain order.

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