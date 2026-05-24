Shakira Says She Has No Time for Love: “My Kids Are My Priority”

They say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and for Shakira, that couldn’t be more true.

Los Angeles: Global pop sensation Shakira has revealed that romance is not currently part of her plans, saying she is fully focused on her children and her flourishing career.

The Grammy-winning singer has remained single since the end of her long-term relationship with former football star Gerard Piqué in 2022. The couple, who share two sons, Milan Piqué Mebarak and Sasha Piqué Mebarak, ended their 11-year relationship in a highly publicized split that deeply affected the singer.

Speaking candidly in an interview with The Times, Shakira admitted that love is simply not a priority at this stage of her life.

“There’s no romance for me for now,” she said. “There’s no space or time in my life for that. My plate is already quite full. My kids are my priority.”

The 49-year-old superstar explained that motherhood and music now occupy her heart completely.

“Strangely enough, I’m in love with my career like never before,” she shared. “I’m enjoying my time alone as well. This chapter of my life has given me a different kind of freedom and clarity.”

Shakira also reflected on one of the most painful periods of her life the collapse of her family life, which happened while her father, William Mebarak Chadid, was hospitalized after suffering a severe fall.

“It was the darkest moment of my life,” she admitted. “I was witnessing the dissolution of the family I had dreamed of keeping forever. At the same time, my father was going through his own struggle. It felt like everything was falling apart.”

Despite the heartbreak, Shakira says the experience transformed her in unexpected ways.

“They say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, and it’s true,” she said. “Pain changes you. It makes you wiser, more resilient. It teaches you that human beings have a remarkable ability to recover, even when we think we can’t.”

The singer emphasized that suffering often reveals hidden strength and deepens appreciation for genuine relationships.

“Sometimes hardship is what teaches us who we really are,” she said. “Pain makes you value true friendship, support, and the people who stay beside you during difficult times.”

Shakira believes life’s hardships carry valuable lessons, even when they are painful.

“Life can sometimes be cruel, but it is also beautiful,” she reflected. “It is made of both light and shadows. I’m grateful for every moment the joyful ones and even the painful ones because they have shaped me into who I am today. Even the people who caused me pain became my teachers. They gave me lessons I needed to learn.”

Although her relationship with Piqué ended painfully, Shakira acknowledged that she will always appreciate the role he played in her life, particularly as the father of her children.

Today, stronger than ever, Shakira is channeling her energy into raising her sons, creating music, and embracing a new chapter defined not by heartbreak, but by self-discovery, resilience, and personal growth.

Donate Here