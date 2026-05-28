China Vows Support for Cuba Against “Power Politics and Bullying”

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi pledged Beijing’s continued support for Cuba and condemned what he described as “power politics and bullying” during talks with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla in New York, according to Chinese state media on Wednesday.

The meeting comes at a time of growing economic hardship and political pressure on the Caribbean island, as tensions between Havana and Washington continue to intensify under the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Cuba has long accused the United States of maintaining an economic and energy blockade that has severely affected the island’s economy, contributing to chronic shortages of fuel, food, and essential goods. Trump has recently escalated rhetoric toward Havana, reportedly suggesting the possibility of stronger measures against the Cuban government and openly speculating about exerting greater American control over the island.

China, one of Cuba’s closest international partners, has deepened its economic and political cooperation with Havana in recent years. Beijing recently pledged to donate 60,000 tons of rice to help alleviate food shortages in Cuba, with the first shipment arriving on the island on Sunday.

During the meeting, Wang Yi reaffirmed China’s commitment to supporting Cuba’s sovereignty and economic development.

“China will continue to uphold justice and speak out on Cuba’s behalf, support the just cause of the Cuban people, and contribute to the development of Cuba’s economy and the improvement of its people’s livelihoods,” Wang said, according to an official Chinese readout.

He further stressed the importance of defending national sovereignty and opposing outside interference.

“It is essential to steadfastly respect the sovereignty and independence of all nations, and to oppose all forms of power politics and bullying,” Wang added, in comments widely interpreted as criticism of US foreign policy toward Cuba.

Relations between Washington and Havana have deteriorated sharply in recent months. The Trump administration moved earlier this year to tighten restrictions on Cuba’s access to Venezuelan oil supplies after the ousting of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January. The decision further deepened Cuba’s energy crisis, leading to widespread blackouts and economic disruptions across the island.

Last week, Washington increased pressure by indicting former Cuban President Raúl Castro over the 1996 downing of two civilian aircraft operated by the US-based group Brothers to the Rescue. The move sparked concerns among analysts and Cuban officials that the United States may be seeking legal and political justification for more aggressive action against the Cuban government.

In response to the indictment, China’s Foreign Ministry sharply criticized Washington’s actions and urged the United States to abandon what Beijing described as coercive tactics.

“China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and national dignity and opposes external interference,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

He also called on Washington to “stop brandishing the judicial stick against Cuba and stop threatening force at every turn.”

The latest exchange underscores the growing strategic alignment between Beijing and Havana at a time when China and the United States are competing for influence across Latin America and the Caribbean. Analysts say China’s support for Cuba reflects both ideological solidarity and Beijing’s broader effort to challenge US influence in the Western Hemisphere.

As economic pressures mount on Cuba and geopolitical rivalry between China and the United States deepens, the island increasingly finds itself at the center of a wider global power struggle.

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