Two Journalists Detained in Kabul; Media Freedom Concerns Grow

At least two journalists working for Afghan broadcaster TOLOnews have been detained in Kabul in recent days, raising fresh concerns over press freedom and the safety of media workers under Taliban rule.

According to sources Mansoor Niazi, one of the network’s journalists, disappeared last Thursday from Kabul’s District 3. Family members later confirmed that he had been taken into custody. Another TOLOnews journalist, Imran Danish, was also arrested, sources said. Both reportedly worked as Pashto-language presenters for the broadcaster.

The exact reasons for their detention remain unclear, and Taliban security authorities have not publicly commented on the case. However, a Taliban official told TOLOnews: “We will share details about this after the relevant legal steps.”

TOLOnews Confirms Detentions, Then Revises Wording

TOLOnews officially confirmed the incident on Sunday — three days after the detentions. In an initial news release, the outlet stated that the two journalists had been “arrested” by the Taliban in Kabul. However, after what the network described as repeated threats from Taliban officials, TOLOnews removed that statement and issued a revised version, saying the pair had been “detained” rather than arrested.

The network added that security officials had promised to release further details after legal procedures were completed. As of now, no information has been made public regarding possible charges or the journalists’ current condition.

A Pattern of Media Crackdowns

The detentions come amid a broader pattern of restrictions on independent media in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, dozens of journalists have reported intimidation, short-term detentions, and pressure linked to their reporting. Several media employees remain in Taliban custody without known charges, their alleged crimes never disclosed.

Afghanistan’s media sector has shrunk dramatically over recent years, with numerous outlets shutting down due to financial difficulties, operating restrictions, and security fears. International rights groups, including Reporters Without Borders and the Committee to Protect Journalists, have repeatedly warned about the deteriorating conditions for independent journalism in the country.

TOLOnews Chief’s Recent Comments Add Complexity

The detentions also follow a notable public appearance by the head of TOLOnews, who attended an event hosted by the Taliban administration at the presidential palace in Kabul just days earlier. During that event, he reportedly stated that the level of security in Afghanistan was unmatched in the region comments that have since drawn criticism from media advocates who argue that such statements may undermine international pressure for press freedoms.

Calls for Transparency and Protection

Human rights organizations and media watchdogs have continued to urge Afghan authorities to protect journalists and uphold freedom of expression. They warn that arbitrary detentions, lack of transparency, and the intimidation of media outlets could further weaken the country’s already fragile information environment.

“Media workers must be allowed to do their jobs without fear of reprisal,” said one Kabul-based press freedom advocate, speaking on condition of anonymity. “When journalists are detained without explanation, it sends a chilling effect through the entire industry.”

As of this writing, neither Mansoor Niazi nor Imran Danish has been released, and no legal basis for their detention has been provided. TOLOnews has not issued further comment since Sunday’s revised statement.

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