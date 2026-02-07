Ministry of Interior Introduces New Vehicles for Traffic Police

The Ministry of Interior has rolled out a new fleet of specialized vehicles for the General Directorate of Traffic Police, marking a major step toward improving road safety and traffic enforcement nationwide.

The vehicles were officially handed over on Saturday during a formal ceremony. They replace an outdated fleet that relied heavily on trucks and were not ideally suited for modern traffic policing. The new cars are purpose-built for traffic duties, painted in the official traffic police colors, clearly marked for visibility, and equipped with modern technology to support daily operations.

Stronger Tools for Safer Roads

Officials say the new fleet is intended to improve traffic management and law enforcement across cities and major highways. With better mobility and upgraded equipment, traffic police will be more visible on the roads and better positioned to enforce traffic laws effectively.

The vehicles are also expected to play a key role in accident prevention and emergency response. Faster response times will allow officers to reach incident sites more quickly, manage traffic disruptions efficiently, and take preventive action to reduce accidents.

Another major goal of the upgrade is improving public service. The ministry noted that citizens can expect quicker assistance, smoother traffic flow, and more efficient handling of both routine and emergency situations.

Officials Emphasize Long-Term Benefits

Senior traffic police officials highlighted that the benefits go beyond day-to-day operations. The modern fleet is expected to improve overall efficiency, support investigations and patrols, and present a more professional image of the traffic police.

They also stressed that a stronger and more visible traffic police presence will help build public trust and encourage cooperation. Over time, consistent enforcement using modern tools is expected to discourage traffic violations and promote safer driving habits.

The Ministry of Interior announced the deployment on its official X account, confirming that the vehicles have been fully prepared and handed over to enhance traffic order and improve services, particularly in urban areas.

The initiative reflects the ministry’s broader commitment to modernizing public safety services, improving traffic flow, and reducing road accidents across the country.

