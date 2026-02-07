Ikkis Movie Review: More Than a War Film, a Deeply Human Story

Cast: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vivaan Shah, Sikandar Kher, Rahul Dev, Simar Bhatia

Every once in a while, Indian cinema delivers a film that goes beyond spectacle and entertainment—one that reminds us of the extraordinary courage shown by ordinary young Indians at moments that shaped the nation. IKKIS is one such film.

Based on the life of Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a 21-year-old officer of the legendary Poona Horse Regiment, IKKIS brings to screen the true story of one of the bravest heroes of the 1971 India–Pakistan War. Arun Khetarpal fought and fell during the historic Battle of Basantar, earning India’s highest military honour, the Param Vir Chakra. His story feels almost unreal—until the film makes you live it.

This is not just a film about a battle. It is about a young man fighting to protect his nation at an age when most of today’s youth are just stepping out of college. It is a powerful reminder of how a single individual, driven by duty and courage, can alter the course of history. Director Sriram Raghavan’s IKKIS honours not only Arun Khetarpal, but every soldier who continues to guard our borders.

A film made with heart, not just heroics

Known for his neo-noir thrillers, Sriram Raghavan ventures into entirely new territory with IKKIS, handling the subject with restraint, sensitivity, and deep respect for the Indian Army. Producer Dinesh Vijan has often mentioned that the script stayed with him for years—not just because of its battlefield valour, but because of its emotional core. The film is dedicated to his father, Premji Vijan, and that personal touch is felt throughout.

Two timelines, one emotional journey

The film unfolds across two parallel timelines.

1971:

We follow a young Arun Khetarpal as he joins the Poona Horse regiment of the Indian Army’s Armoured Corps. From a bright and ambitious NDA cadet, he is rapidly transformed into a soldier facing the brutal realities of war. Accelerated training, brotherhood among officers, and the crushing responsibility of engaging enemy tanks at just 21 are portrayed with immersive realism.

2001:

In a deeply moving parallel track, Dharmendra—sadly in what may be his final screen performance—plays Brigadier Khetarpal, Arun’s father. A visit to Pakistan for a college reunion turns into a journey of memory, grief, and closure. His interaction with Pakistani Brigadier Nisar (Jaideep Ahlawat) adds unexpected layers of empathy, pride, and reconciliation, elevating IKKIS far beyond a conventional war film.

A battle sequence that raises the bar

The second half of IKKIS is its crowning achievement.

The tank Battle of Basantar is recreated with astonishing precision and scale, making it one of the finest war sequences ever filmed in Indian cinema. The choreography of tanks, the tension of strategy, and the intensity of close combat are gripping without being gratuitous. The battle is thrilling, emotional, and deeply respectful of the cost of war.

Performances that bring history to life

Agastya Nanda delivers his finest performance to date—restrained, sincere, and entirely believable as the young Arun Khetarpal.

Dharmendra is unforgettable, bringing quiet dignity and emotional depth that gives the film its soul.

Jaideep Ahlawat is outstanding, with a nuanced arc that adds emotional weight and complexity. He continues to prove why he is one of the most compelling actors of his generation.

Vivaan Shah shines as Captain Vijendra “Mallu” Malhotra, bringing charm and courage to a role that complements Arun’s journey.

Rahul Dev’s portrayal of Commanding Officer Hanut Singh—fondly remembered as “Gurudev” in the Poona Horse Regiment—is restrained yet commanding.

Sikandar Kher is impactful as RIS Sagat Singh, Arun’s mentor in tank warfare.

Simar Bhatia makes a sweet debut as Kiran Kochar. Though her track could have been stronger, she shows promise.

Cameos by Deepak Dobriyal and the late Asrani add warmth, while supporting performances by Shree Bishnoi, Jitender Sain, Mamik, Ekavali Khanna, Avani Rai, Suhasini Mulay, and others leave a lasting impression.

Craft and technical excellence

White Noise Collective’s songs—Sitaare, Tera Aashiq, Sajda, and Biraadar Yamma Yamma—don’t fully land, though they are well placed. One song during the battle stretch could have been avoided. The background score, however, is effective and stirring.

Anil Mehta’s cinematography is exceptional, capturing the scale and chaos of war with finesse. Action directors Alexander Samokhvalov and Amrit Singh deliver powerful sequences without resorting to gore. The production design is detailed and authentic, with special praise due to the team that recreated battle tanks from scratch. Costumes, VFX, and editing are largely polished, though the first half could have benefited from smoother transitions.

Why IKKIS matters today

Many young Indians know little about the 1971 war, and even fewer know that Arun Khetarpal was just ikkis—21—when he displayed unmatched bravery.

The film:

Makes history accessible and inspiring

Shows that courage has no age

Reminds us that heroes often come from ordinary backgrounds

Celebrates honour, duty, and sacrifice

Final verdict

IKKIS is not just a war film. It is a deeply human story of courage, sacrifice, reconciliation, and the emotional cost of service.

With a gripping second half, breathtaking battle sequences, and an emotional core anchored by Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda, the film resonates across generations. As IKKIS releases worldwide, it deserves to be seen not only as cinema, but as a heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers whose sacrifices continue to inspire the nation.

Donate Here