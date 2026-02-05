UAE Releases Over 100 Afghan Prisoners in National Day Gesture

In a significant humanitarian act marking the 52nd anniversary of its founding, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has released approximately 108 Afghan nationals from its prisons, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday.

According to an official statement from the ministry, the release was carried out under the special guidance of the UAE leadership in observance of the country’s National Day. The repatriation process is already underway, with a number of the freed individuals having returned to Afghanistan. The remaining prisoners are scheduled to be repatriated in the near future, pending the finalization of necessary legal and administrative procedures.

The ministry highlighted that the successful release was the direct result of sustained diplomatic efforts and close follow-up by the Embassy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in the UAE. This coordinated action underscores ongoing diplomatic engagements between Kabul and Abu Dhabi.

In its statement, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its gratitude to the UAE government and relevant institutions for their cooperation and for what it termed a “humanitarian gesture.” The ministry further reaffirmed its commitment to continue actively pursuing the cases of other Afghan citizens detained abroad, emphasizing the welfare of Afghan nationals as a key priority of its foreign policy.

The release is seen as a positive development in bilateral relations and highlights the role of diplomatic channels in addressing consular and humanitarian issues. It follows a pattern where nations occasionally grant prisoner amnesties during national celebrations.

Donate Here