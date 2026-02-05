Ukraine and Russia Engage in Crucial Second Day of US-Brokered Talks in Abu Dhabi

Ukraine and Russia commenced a second day of high-stakes negotiations in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, facilitated by the United States, in a renewed effort to halt Europe’s most devastating conflict since World War II. The talks follow an opening session that both Kyiv and Moscow described in uncharacteristically conciliatory terms, with officials labeling the discussions as “productive” and “positive.”

The dialogue represents a significant, though fragile, diplomatic push by the Trump administration to broker a compromise. While the atmosphere appears improved, the fundamental positions of the warring parties remain deeply entrenched on critical issues, including territorial control and security guarantees.

Cautious Optimism from Negotiators

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, struck an optimistic note on Thursday, stating, “There is progress and a positive movement forward in talks on how to end the four-year war.” He notably framed the discussions within the context of restoring Russia’s relations with the United States, claiming active work was underway within a bilateral economic working group. Dmitriev pointedly accused European and British “warmongers” of attempting to interfere, suggesting that such opposition underscored the talks’ potential significance.

Ukraine’s lead negotiator, Rustem Umerov, echoed the cautiously positive tone. After Wednesday’s meetings, he said the discussions were “meaningful and productive, focusing on concrete steps and practical solutions.” Announcing the start of the second day, Umerov outlined a continued structure of trilateral consultations with US mediators, group discussions, and joint coordination sessions.

Persistent Gulf on Core Issues

Despite the improved rhetoric, the chasm between the two sides on substantive matters is vast. The most intractable points of contention include:

Territorial Demands: Moscow insists that Kyiv cede all remaining Ukrainian-controlled territory in the eastern Donetsk region, including a heavily fortified urban belt that forms a linchpin of Ukraine’s defensive lines. Ukraine rejects any unilateral withdrawal and advocates for a “freeze” in the conflict along the current, active front lines.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant: The fate of Europe’s largest nuclear facility, occupied by Russian forces since March 2022, is a major dispute. Ukraine demands the restoration of its sovereign control over the plant, citing severe safety risks, while Russia seeks to legitimize its hold on the asset.

War Aims and Security: Underlying the talks is a fundamental clash of objectives. Russia appears to seek the formalization of its territorial gains, which now amount to roughly 20% of Ukraine’s internationally recognized territory, including Crimea and swathes of the east and south. Ukraine, backed by most Western nations, insists on the restoration of its territorial integrity as the only basis for a just and lasting peace.

The US Role and Military Context

The Trump administration has applied sustained pressure on both capitals to reach a deal, marking a distinct shift in Washington’s diplomatic approach. This round of talks is seen as particularly consequential because, unlike previous sessions, the Russian delegation reportedly includes military representatives, potentially allowing for more granular discussions on disengagement and security arrangements.

The talks proceed against a backdrop of relentless, if slightly muted, violence. Following a major wave of Russian airstrikes across Ukraine on Tuesday night ahead of the negotiations, battlefield reports were relatively quieter on Thursday, though Kyiv’s mayor reported two injuries from a drone attack on the capital. This military reality underscores the urgency of diplomacy, even as analysts note that Russia has made incremental territorial gains, securing approximately 1.5% more Ukrainian land since the beginning of 2024 amid fierce fighting.

As the discussions in Abu Dhabi continue, the international community watches closely to see whether the “positive movement” cited by negotiators can be translated into tangible steps toward ending a war that has reshaped the global order and caused immense human suffering.

