Gulf Security Between a Fierce Conflict and the Price of Proximity

This war, as is well known, manifests as an intense geopolitical conflict led by the United States as a global superpower, alongside Israel, in confrontation with Iran, a dominant regional power in the Gulf. It is a war that strikes at the very heart of the region’s geostrategic framework, casting a direct shadow over its security. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, with their coastlines along the Arabian Gulf, have their interests, foreign trade, oil exports, and supply chains entirely tied to this vital waterway and the strategic movement of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

This conflict has placed a heavy burden on the Gulf states—nations that played no role in igniting it or shaping its outcomes. On the contrary, they have diligently sought de-escalation, fully aware of the strategic costs and potential damage to their national security. Yet, the decision to escalate has remained in the hands of Washington and Tel Aviv, leaving Gulf capitals now ensnared in the heart of this turmoil and vulnerable to the pulls of the warring powers. As the U.S.-Israeli alliance strikes Iranian infrastructure and military capabilities, Tehran retaliates by targeting Israel and putting pressure on Gulf states—attacking strategic facilities such as energy and gas plants. This directly undermines the vital security of Gulf societies, which depend entirely on the uninterrupted availability of these strategic resources.

The situation has reached an extreme level of complexity. The Gulf states have become an arena for settling geopolitical scores between the contending powers. This reality compels them to adopt alternative strategic approaches to protect their national security and future stability, especially as it has become clear that reliance on existing security systems and structures is no longer sufficient to meet current deterrence challenges.

Despite the pressure from Washington and Tel Aviv to draw Gulf capitals into their orbit, and despite Iranian aggressions that push in the same direction, the GCC states continue to adhere to a policy of self-preservation to avoid being dragged into this strategic quagmire. While official Gulf statements reject aggression and affirm the right to sovereign retaliation, the continued targeting of vital infrastructure puts the policy of restraint to the test, raising fundamental questions about how long these nations can maintain their neutrality before being forced into the inferno of all-out war.

The Omani Role and Diplomatic Challenges

Regarding Oman’s stance, Muscat has historically played a pivotal role by facilitating secret communication channels between Washington and Tehran, culminating in the nuclear agreement. However, the unilateral withdrawal from the agreement by the Trump administration during its first term undermined the effectiveness of Omani diplomacy and exacerbated the regional crisis.

Amid the current crisis, the Sultanate has made intensive efforts to bridge the gap between international and regional actors. Yet, the outbreak of reciprocal attacks at the height of diplomatic activity complicated the mission of the Omani mediator, following strenuous attempts to shield the region from the conflict’s repercussions. Prior to the recent military escalation, negotiations had reportedly advanced to a stage where an agreement was within reach. Oman’s Foreign Minister, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, indicated that Tehran had agreed to nearly all of the U.S. stipulations.

However, it later became evident that a premeditated strategy for military escalation was in place, and that U.S. mobilization was not merely a tool for deterrence or political pressure, but a precursor to actual operations. This negatively impacted the impartial Omani mediation efforts, which are respected for their credibility and quiet, trust-building diplomacy, far from the noise of political posturing. This strategic deadlock led the Foreign Minister to state explicitly that a settlement had been imminent, clearly pointing out that U.S. foreign policy is now being shaped by the security priorities and interests of Tel Aviv, not Washington. This holds true despite the fact that the United States and its allies—chief among them the Gulf states—would be the greatest losers from the consequences of this war, which will also impact global economic stability.

Economic Impact and Geopolitics

Geopolitics today presents a profoundly dangerous structural challenge. The geo-economic repercussions will not be confined to the Gulf region; they will extend to energy-dependent Arab nations like Egypt, Iraq, and Syria, and onward to major international powers such as China, India, Japan, and the European Union. With Tehran’s announcement of closing the Strait of Hormuz, global stability faces a state of “security fluidity” and dependency on the whims of the Netanyahu government, which has successfully penetrated U.S. decision-making circles and directed them to serve its agenda.

Iran’s targeting of vital infrastructure and oil facilities constitutes a flagrant violation of the principles of national sovereignty and unjustifiable behavior toward neighboring countries. This comes at a time when there were hopes for regional economic integration following signs of a thaw in Saudi-Iranian relations. Despite the commitment of Gulf capitals to “strategic neutrality” and preventing their territories or airspace from being used as launchpads for military operations against Tehran, they remain vulnerable to being targeted. This could push them toward a critical point where restraint erodes and the possibility of reciprocal retaliation grows, even though they deeply understand that such a slide might ultimately serve the Israeli agenda, which seeks to widen the circle of conflict.

Lessons Learned and the Future of Gulf Security

Current developments indicate that the Sultanate of Oman, like the rest of the GCC, will not pursue unilateral decisions. Instead, strategic coordination will proceed under the umbrella of the GCC to ensure the development of a unified stance. This confrontation has imparted harsh lessons, putting the “strategic utility” of security arrangements with Washington under review. It raises fundamental questions about the effectiveness of military alliances in providing a functional deterrence umbrella that protects regional sovereignty from targeting.

Consequently, in the upcoming phase, GCC states must adopt comprehensive strategic approaches. This begins with diversifying international partnerships by creating political, military, and economic balances with rising powers like China, Russia, and the European Union, to ensure a multiplicity of sovereign options. Simultaneously, they must strengthen self-reliance by investing in political will and institutional collective action to devise a deterrence system capable of safeguarding internal stability. Ultimately, this should lead to integrated defense policies that harmonize collective Gulf systems to provide a secure environment for developmental projects and economic visions. It has become clear that sustainable prosperity cannot be built on a foundation lacking robust and cohesive regional security.

In conclusion, the Gulf states find themselves navigating turbulent geopolitical waters. The only way to safeguard their future lies in strengthening self-reliance and diversifying international alliances to deter any attempts at coercion and to secure their national sovereignty in the face of cross-border challenges.

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