Saudi Finance Minister Warns of Unpriced Global Economic Risks as Middle East Conflict Persists

Miami, FL – Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister, Mohammed al-Jadaan, issued a stark warning on Thursday that the ongoing war in the Middle East carries significant, yet unpriced, risks for the global economy. Speaking at the FII Priority conference in Miami, the minister urged international stakeholders to look beyond the daily volatility of media coverage to understand the conflict’s deeper structural threats.

“You will need to mute a lot of the media noise for you to really understand what’s happening on the ground,” al-Jadaan said, emphasizing that while day-to-day economic activity in the region appears superficially normal, a more precarious reality lies beneath.

“Obviously there are potential serious impacts on the global economy, not only in the region, but generally, that we really believe have not yet been priced in the markets,” he cautioned. Al-Jadaan called for a swift resolution to the conflict, stressing that collective international action is essential “for the global economy not to be impacted even more.”

The minister’s remarks offered a nuanced view of the conflict’s economic impact, shifting the focus away from the traditional concern of crude oil prices. While crude oil has dominated headlines, al-Jadaan noted that refined products and energy-intensive industrial goods are bearing the brunt of the disruption. He specifically pointed to supply chain vulnerabilities in fertilizers, steel, and aluminum sectors critical to global agriculture and construction as areas where the conflict is already exerting pressure.

Despite the concerning outlook, al-Jadaan sought to project stability within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states. He underscored that the member nations have demonstrated unprecedented unity during these difficult times, building a more resilient economic bloc. “They are a lot more resilient working together,” he said.

Al-Jadaan’s comments were delivered against the backdrop of a broader presentation from the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund. Yasir al-Rumayyan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), also addressed the conference, striking a more optimistic tone regarding Saudi Arabia’s domestic position.

Al-Rumayyan asserted that the Kingdom’s macroeconomic and fiscal fundamentals remain “strong, stable, and resilient.” He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a leader in artificial intelligence, stating that the nation is “very well positioned to take advantage of AI” as part of its Vision 2030 diversification plan.

Looking ahead, al-Rumayyan announced that the PIF is preparing to unveil its next five-year strategy in the coming weeks. A key pillar of this new phase, he noted, will be a strategic push to encourage third-party capital including international investors to partner with the fund, signaling a potential shift toward co-investment and greater global integration.

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