Afghanistan to Airlift 30,000 Pilgrims to Saudi Arabia in 96 Flights for Hajj 2026

KABUL – Afghan authorities have announced a major logistical operation to transport 30,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj, underscoring their commitment to facilitating one of Islam’s most sacred duties for Afghan Muslims.

The large-scale airlift will be carried out in collaboration with national carriers Ariana Afghan Airlines and Kam Air. According to an official statement, a total of 96 flights will operate from four key air hubs across Afghanistan. Of the 30,000 pilgrims, half (15,000) will be flown directly to Medina, while the remaining 15,000 will be transported to Jeddah both gateway cities essential for Hajj rituals.

In preparation for the operation, Afghan authorities have dispatched special delegations to Saudi Arabia. These teams are tasked with overseeing the reception of pilgrims upon arrival, arranging accommodation, and managing essential services throughout their stay. The aim is to ensure a well-organized, efficient, and spiritually focused pilgrimage experience, minimizing logistical challenges for participants.

The airlift is expected to commence in the coming weeks, ahead of the Hajj season. Authorities have repeatedly stressed their dedication to the safety, health, and overall well-being of Afghan pilgrims during this important religious journey. Additional measures, including medical support teams and coordination with Saudi hosts, are reportedly being finalized to further streamline the process.

This year’s operation reflects Afghanistan’s ongoing efforts to support religious practices for its citizens, despite broader domestic and regional challenges. Hajj 2026 is expected to draw millions of Muslims from around the world, with Afghanistan aiming to provide its pilgrims with a seamless and dignified experience.

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