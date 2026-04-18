Australia and Japan Launch $7 Billion Warship Deal in Major Defense Milestone

Australia and Japan have formally signed contracts to begin a landmark A$10 billion (approximately $7 billion) warship program, marking Japan’s most significant military export initiative since lifting its long-standing arms export ban in 2014.

The agreement was finalized on Saturday in Melbourne, where Australia’s Defense Minister Richard Marles and Japan’s Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi signed a memorandum reaffirming both governments’ commitment to delivering the advanced naval vessels. According to Marles, the deal represents a “shared commitment to the successful delivery” of a next-generation fleet for the Royal Australian Navy.

The agreement, originally reached in August, reflects a broader strategic shift by Japan as it gradually moves beyond its postwar pacifist stance. In recent years, Tokyo has sought to deepen security partnerships beyond its traditional alliance with the United States, particularly in response to growing regional tensions and China’s expanding military presence across the Indo-Pacific.

Under the deal, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will construct three upgraded Mogami-class multi-role frigates in Japan, with delivery expected from 2029. These vessels are designed for versatile operations, including anti-submarine warfare, surface combat, and air defense. An additional eight frigates will be built domestically in Australia, supporting local industry and defense capabilities.

The Japanese Defense Ministry confirmed via social media that both ministers welcomed the conclusion of the contracts and agreed to further strengthen bilateral defense ties. Initial construction will take place in Japan before transitioning to an “onshore build” phase at the Henderson shipyard near Perth in Western Australia, a move intended to boost Australia’s sovereign shipbuilding capacity.

Australia plans to deploy the new fleet to safeguard vital maritime trade routes and reinforce its northern defense posture across the Indian and Pacific Oceans. These regions have become increasingly strategic as China expands its naval footprint and influence, prompting closer defense cooperation among regional partners.

The deal underscores a deepening Australia–Japan security relationship and highlights a broader trend of military collaboration among Indo-Pacific nations seeking to maintain stability and balance in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.

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