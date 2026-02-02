Five Afghan Journalists Detained in Pakistan, Media Watchdog Says

Afghan media watchdog reports five journalists detained in Pakistan, highlighting mounting pressures, visa uncertainty, and persistent safety fears facing exiled reporters today.

Afghanistan Media Support Organization (AMSO) says Pakistani police detained five Afghan journalists over the past two weeks, raising fresh concerns about press safety.

AMSO identified journalist Samim Forough Faizi and cameraman Ataullah Shirzad among those detained, while others requested anonymity due to security risks.

The organization confirmed the journalists have since been released but warned that arbitrary detentions and insecurity remain serious concerns for Afghan reporters in Pakistan.

AMSO said many Afghan journalists fled to Pakistan after the fall of the former Afghanistan government due to threats, censorship, and political pressure at home.

The group also warned that Pakistan has not been extending visas for many Afghan refugees, leaving journalists and their families in uncertain conditions.

Pakistan has become a temporary refuge for hundreds of Afghan journalists in exile, many of whom struggle with legal uncertainty, limited job opportunities, and security fears.

Rights groups say increasing deportations and tightening immigration policies have worsened conditions for Afghan journalists seeking safety and resettlement abroad.

AMSO has urged international media and human rights organizations to increase support for Afghan journalists facing insecurity and legal challenges in Pakistan.

