Ban on Medicine Imports From Pakistan to Take Effect in 20 Days, Sparking Supply and Price Crisis

KABUL, January 21 – Afghanistan’s healthcare sector is bracing for severe disruptions as authorities announced a complete ban on the import of medicines and pharmaceutical products from Pakistan, set to take effect in 20 days.

The Taliban’s Ministry of Finance confirmed in a Wednesday statement that all customs clearance for Pakistani medical imports will cease after February 9. The ministry urged traders and pharmaceutical importers to finalize all pending transactions and documentation within the remaining 19-day grace period.

The decision, attributed to ongoing political and border tensions with Islamabad, was foreshadowed earlier by Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban’s deputy prime minister for economic affairs. He stated that medicine imports from Pakistan would be suspended for up to three months.

Immediate Market Turmoil and Soaring Costs

The announcement has triggered immediate market instability. Reports from major cities, including Kabul, Herat, and Kandahar, indicate that wholesale and retail prices for a wide range of medicines have risen sharply—by 30 to 50 percent for some essential drugs—amst frantic stockpiling.

According to Taliban officials, the overall cost of healthcare and treatment has already surged by more than 17 percent since the ban was first signaled, placing immense additional pressure on households in an already dire economic situation.

Heavy Reliance on Pakistani Imports

Afghanistan depends overwhelmingly on imported medicines, with Pakistan serving as a primary source for an estimated 70-80% of its pharmaceutical needs. This reliance is due to geographic proximity, established trade routes, and lower costs compared to alternatives. The ban threatens the availability of everything from common antibiotics and painkillers to insulin and cardiovascular drugs.

Broader Trade Disruption Context

The medicine ban is the latest blow in a series of escalating trade disruptions between the two nations. Recent weeks have seen intermittent border closures and significant political friction, disrupting flows of not only medicines but also food, fuel, and other critical supplies. The key Torkham and Spin Boldak border crossings have been particularly volatile.

Warnings of Deepening Humanitarian Crisis

Economists and healthcare experts are issuing stark warnings. “A prolonged ban will quickly deplete existing stocks and create catastrophic shortages,” said one Kabul-based economist. “The cost inflation will be unbearable for average Afghans, and the public health implications could be severe.”

Aid groups and international health organizations are amplifying these concerns. They are calling for urgent exemptions for essential medicines or the establishment of expedited alternative supply corridors to prevent a widespread humanitarian crisis.

Search for Alternatives and Official Advice

While Taliban officials have advised traders to seek alternative supply routes—potentially through Iran or Central Asian nations—logistical hurdles, higher costs, and longer transit times make this a difficult short-term solution. The three-month proposed timeline, if adhered to, would strain the system; any extension could lead to system collapse.

The coming weeks will test the Taliban administration’s ability to manage a looming public health emergency, as millions of Afghans face the prospect of losing access to affordable, essential medications.

