Kandahar Province, Afghanistan – In a significant boost to the regional agricultural economy, officials announced the export of nearly 23,000 metric tons of pomegranates to international markets during the current solar year. The announcement highlights both the growing reach and improved quality of one of Afghanistan’s most celebrated agricultural products.

The Kandahar Governor’s Office, in a detailed statement, credited the successful export drive to a coordinated campaign between the Kandahar Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (DAIL) and the Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Investment. This partnership facilitated the logistics and trade agreements necessary to access a diverse range of global markets.

Diversified Export Markets

While traditional markets remain strong, this year’s export data reveals a strategic expansion. The shipments reached a wide array of destinations:

Regional Neighbors: The bulk of exports went to



Gulf and Middle Eastern Nations: Significant quantities were shipped to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar .

New and Strategic Markets: A landmark 20-ton shipment to Qatar marked the first official export to the Gulf state, signaling new trade relationship opportunities. Additionally, exports reached Malaysia in Southeast Asia and Russia, underscoring the fruit’s growing international appeal.

A Benchmark Harvest in Quality and Quantity

Officials directly linked the export success to an exceptional harvest. The statement emphasized that the quality of the pomegranates was notably high this season. This was attributed to a significant reduction in crop diseases and pests compared to previous years, a result of improved cultivation techniques and potential interventions by agricultural authorities.

The scale of local production underpinning these exports is substantial. According to DAIL figures, approximately 15,000 hectares of land in Kandahar province are dedicated to pomegranate orchards. This cultivation yielded an estimated 274,000 tons of fruit this year, indicating that the exported volume represents a vital and value-added portion of the total harvest.

Economic and Agricultural Implications

The successful export season is a positive economic indicator for Kandahar and Afghanistan. Pomegranates are a high-value cash crop, and increased exports translate directly into higher income for farmers, traders, and the provincial economy. The entry into new markets like Qatar also helps reduce dependence on any single buyer and enhances the global brand recognition of Kandahari Pomegranates, renowned for their deep red color, sweet-tart flavor, and juiciness.

Agricultural experts suggest that maintaining this trajectory will require sustained efforts in quality control, pest management, and cold-chain logistics to ensure the fruit arrives in optimal condition. The collaboration between government agriculture bodies and the private sector, as demonstrated this year, is seen as a key model for replicating this success in the future and for other agricultural products.

