Former Afghan Cricketer Shapoor Zadran Hospitalised in India

Shapoor Zadran, a former Afghan cricketer who played a key role in the national team’s early rise on the global stage, is currently undergoing medical treatment in India. His condition remains uncertain, prompting an outpouring of support from current and former players.

According to officials familiar with his situation, Zadran was initially hospitalised for several weeks and showed signs of improvement. However, he was later readmitted, and medical professionals in India are now closely monitoring his health. Specific details about his illness have not been publicly disclosed.

Mirwais Ashraf, head of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), confirmed that the board has provided financial assistance and facilitated Zadran’s transfer to India for specialised treatment. The ACB has also been in regular contact with his family.

The cricketing community has rallied around the left-arm pacer. Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s star leg-spinner and a global T20 icon, expressed deep concern, stating that he is ready to offer any necessary support during what he called a “difficult time” for Zadran and his loved ones. Other teammates have also shared messages of hope on social media.

A Pioneer of Afghan Cricket

Zadran is widely regarded as one of the pioneers who helped transform Afghanistan from a fledgling cricketing nation into a competitive international side. Over a career spanning more than a decade, he represented Afghanistan in approximately 80 international matches across formats, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

His most memorable performances include:

Playing a decisive role in Afghanistan’s historic 31-run victory over Scotland in the 2015 Cricket World Cup, where he contributed crucial late runs with the bat and earlier claimed a key wicket.

Being part of three ICC T20 World Cup campaigns (2012, 2014, and 2016), where his pace bowling troubled several top-order batsmen.

Featuring in Afghanistan’s first-ever Test match against India in 2018, though he would play only two Tests before retiring from international cricket.

Cricket as a Unifying Force

Afghanistan’s cricketing success has often been described as one of the rare unifying forces in a country grappling with ongoing political and economic challenges. The national team’s rise from refugee camps in Pakistan to ICC Full Member status has brought moments of joy and global recognition to millions of Afghans.

In recent years, Afghan players such as Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have become household names in global T20 leagues, including the IPL, Big Bash, and CPL. This growing prominence has further elevated the country’s sporting profile, even as the national team continues to compete under challenging circumstances at home.

What’s Next?

As Shapoor Zadran continues his treatment in India, fans and fellow cricketers alike are hoping for a full recovery. His contribution to Afghan cricket especially in inspiring a generation of young fast bowlers remains indelible. The ACB has promised to release further updates as his condition evolves.

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