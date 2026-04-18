‘We’ve Already Beaten Other Favorites’: Lyon’s Endrick Warns PSG Ahead of Crucial Clash

Brazilian forward Endrick has fired a warning shot at Paris Saint-Germain, telling AFP that his Lyon side are capable of causing a major upset when they face the French and European champions in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The high-stakes encounter at PSG’s Parc des Princes will have significant repercussions on both the title race and Lyon’s push to secure a Champions League qualification spot for next season.

“I know everyone will say they are the favorites, but we’ve already beaten other favorites,” said the 19-year-old, who is on loan from Real Madrid. His comments were sent to AFP late on Friday by his press team.

PSG in fine form, but Lyon have belief

PSG enter the fixture in formidable form. They sit one point clear at the top of Ligue 1 and recently booked their place in the Champions League semi-finals after dismantling Premier League title-holders Liverpool 4-0 on aggregate. While Lens’ win on Friday has trimmed PSG’s lead, the Parisians still have two games in hand over their surprise title challengers ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

As the season reaches its business end, the capital club are fully locked in on replicating their historic 2024/25 campaign, in which they won Ligue 1 and lifted the Champions League trophy for the first time in club history.

“It’s going to be a tough game. The biggest title in Europe is still theirs, and they have the Ballon d’Or winner (Ousmane Dembélé) in their squad, as well as several players who will be at the World Cup,” Endrick added.

Lyon’s Champions League ambitions

For Lyon, the stakes are equally high. They currently sit fifth in Ligue 1 with 51 points, just one point behind fourth-placed Marseille, who occupy the final Champions League qualification berth.

Endrick, trying to recapture the blistering form he showed after joining Lyon in January from parent club Real Madrid, is eager to earn more playing time to cement his place in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup. The teenager, who came through Palmeiras’ youth system in his home country, made a scintillating start to life in France including a memorable hat-trick in a 5-2 demolition of Metz.

However, his form has since tapered off. After scoring five goals in his first five matches, Endrick has found the net just once in his last 11 appearances across all competitions. His dip in form has coincided with a tougher patch for Lyon, though the team returned to winning ways last Sunday against Lorient, a match in which Endrick started on the bench.

“We’re back to winning ways again, and our aim is to secure a place in the Champions League,” Endrick said.

With both title and European ambitions on the line, Sunday’s clash promises to be a defining moment in Lyon’s season and a chance for Endrick to prove that his warning to PSG was more than just words.

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