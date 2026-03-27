273 Million Children Out of School Worldwide, Warns UNESCO

For the seventh consecutive year, the number of children and young people out of school has risen to 273 million, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The stark finding comes from the 2026 Global Education Monitoring (GEM) Report, which paints a concerning picture of global education access.

Approximately one in six school-age children worldwide is now out of school, the report reveals. Furthermore, only two-thirds of students who enter the education system go on to complete secondary education. UNESCO attributes this persistent crisis to a combination of factors, including rapid population growth, ongoing crises and armed conflicts, and declining education budgets in many nations.

The barriers to education are particularly acute in conflict-affected regions. The report notes that more than one-sixth of all children live in areas impacted by conflict, where schools are often damaged, occupied, or used for military purposes. UNESCO issued a specific warning about ongoing tensions in the Middle East, where widespread school closures have deprived millions of children of their right to education.

Progress Amid the Crisis

Despite these alarming trends, the report highlights significant long-term progress. Since 2000, global enrollment in primary and secondary education has surged by 30 percent, now serving 1.4 billion students.

Gender parity has also improved markedly, with the gap between boys and girls narrowing in many countries. Completion rates have risen steadily across all levels:

Primary education: increased from 77 percent to 88 percent.

Lower secondary education: rose from 60 percent to 78 percent.

Upper secondary education: climbed from 37 percent to 61 percent.

The Path Forward

UNESCO emphasizes that reversing the current trend of rising out-of-school numbers requires a renewed global commitment. The organization calls for comprehensive education policies, increased and sustained investment, and tailored approaches that address the unique social, economic, and security conditions in each country. Without urgent action, the report warns, the gains of the past two decades risk being further eroded.

Donate Here