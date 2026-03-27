IRGC Warns Civilians to Stay Away from US Forces Across the Region

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) issued a warning on Friday urging civilians across the region to avoid areas near U.S. military personnel and facilities, nearly one month into an escalating conflict involving the United States and Israel.
In a statement published on its official Sepah News website, the IRGC accused American and Israeli forces of using civilian populations as human shields. “The cowardly American-Zionist forces… are attempting to use civilian locations and innocent people as human shields,” the statement read.
“We recommend that you urgently leave locations where American forces are stationed so that no harm comes to you,” the IRGC added, without specifying which countries or areas the warning applied to.
The advisory marks an escalation in rhetoric from Tehran, as regional tensions continue to rise amid ongoing military exchanges and heightened fears of a broader confrontation.
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