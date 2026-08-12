Deadly Water Dispute in Afghanistan’s Baghlan Province Claims Four Lives

A violent clash between two families over access to agricultural water in a remote area of Afghanistan’s northern Baghlan province has left four people dead and one injured, local security officials confirmed.

The incident occurred in the Dewalk area of Barfak, a rugged and isolated part of the Tala wa Barfak district, according to Ismail Ayubi, the district police chief. He stated that the confrontation stemmed from a long-simmering personal dispute between the two families, which escalated sharply over the control and use of water resources for irrigation a critical issue in the drought-prone region.

Ayubi explained that the area’s lack of mobile network coverage complicated the reporting of the violence. A local resident was forced to travel to a distant location with cellular service to notify security forces of the bloodshed. Upon receiving the report, security personnel swiftly mobilized and took initial response measures, but by the time they arrived, the perpetrators had already fled the scene.

As of now, no arrests have been made. Authorities are actively working to identify the suspects, who remain at large. Ayubi added that security forces have been deployed to the district to restore calm, reassure local communities, and prevent any retaliatory attacks or further deterioration of law and order.

An official investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and to gather evidence that could lead to the apprehension of those responsible. Meanwhile, local elders and tribal leaders have been urged to mediate between the feuding families to de-escalate tensions and promote a peaceful resolution.

The incident highlights the growing pressure on water resources in rural Afghanistan, where climate change, prolonged drought, and inadequate infrastructure have intensified competition among farming communities. Without effective governance and conflict-resolution mechanisms, such disputes risk spiraling into deadly violence, further destabilizing already vulnerable regions.

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