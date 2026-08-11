Afghanistan Seal Series and World Cup Spot with Gritty Three-Wicket Win Over Ireland

Belfast, August 11, 2026 – Afghanistan’s cricketing juggernaut continued its upward trajectory on Monday as they clinched a tense three-wicket victory over Ireland in the third One-Day International at Stormont, Belfast. The win not only gave the visitors an unassailable 2–0 lead in the five-match series but also secured their direct qualification for the 2027 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Rashid and Ghazanfar Put the Brakes on Ireland

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first under overcast conditions a decision that proved inspired Afghanistan’s bowlers made immediate inroads. Ireland’s top order struggled to cope with the guile and turn of Rashid Khan and the promising young spinner Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, who shared six wickets between them.

Ireland were eventually bowled out for 206 in 46.3 overs, a total that looked below par on a pitch that offered some assistance to the spinners but was far from unplayable. A late cameo from the Irish lower order gave the hosts a glimmer of respectability, but they never truly broke free from the shackles imposed by Afghanistan’s disciplined attack. Rashid finished with figures of 3/42, while Ghazanfar matched him with 3/39, continuing his impressive rise as a potent spin partner for the veteran leg-spinner.

Gurbaz Leads the Chase, Rashid Finishes the Job

Chasing a modest 207 for victory, Afghanistan’s innings was anchored by the explosive Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who played a mature knock of 71 off 89 balls. His innings provided the backbone of the chase, but wickets fell at regular intervals, preventing Afghanistan from running away with the game.

The middle order wobbled under pressure, and when Gurbaz was dismissed with the score on 156, the chase suddenly felt far from certain. However, Rashid Khan, promoted up the order in a calculated move, produced a composed and unbeaten 37 off 41 deliveries to steer his side home. His cool-headed partnership with the lower order saw Afghanistan reach the target in 44.5 overs, finishing with seven wickets down.

The victory was a testament to Afghanistan’s growing depth and composure in high-stakes chases a trait that has become the hallmark of their rise in international cricket.

World Cup Qualification Confirmed

The result carried significant weight beyond the series. With this win, Afghanistan mathematically secured one of the eight automatic qualification spots for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Their consistent performances over the past two years in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League have paid dividends, ensuring they will be among the heavyweights in Southern Africa in 2027.

For Ireland, the loss is a bitter pill to swallow. While they showed fight with the ball, their batting unit once again failed to fire collectively, and they now face an uphill battle to qualify for the World Cup via the qualification tournament.

What’s Next?

The two teams will not have to wait long for a chance to reset. The fourth ODI is scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, at the same venue in Belfast, with Ireland desperate to salvage some pride. Afghanistan, meanwhile, will be aiming to extend their dominance and push for a 4–0 series sweep, with a fifth match still to follow.

Brief Scores:

Ireland: 206 all out in 46.3 overs (Rashid Khan 3-42, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar 3-39)

Afghanistan: 207/7 in 44.5 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 71, Rashid Khan 37*)

Result: Afghanistan won by 3 wickets

Series: Afghanistan lead 2-0 (with one no-result)

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