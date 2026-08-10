RSF: Afghanistan’s Media Landscape Suffers ‘Systematic Erosion’ Under Five Years of Taliban Rule

Paris/Kabul — Five years after the Taliban’s return to power, Afghanistan’s media environment has undergone a profound and systematic erosion, with legal and regulatory instruments increasingly weaponized to stifle independent journalism, according to a damning new report from Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Released to mark the grim anniversary of the August 2021 takeover, the report maps a incremental crackdown that has moved from overt censorship to the subtle manipulation of terminology, guest selection, and broadcast aesthetics. RSF reviewed more than 20 nationwide decrees, alongside a patchwork of provincial edicts and informal verbal instructions issued between September 2021 and January 2026, concluding that the restrictions now permeate nearly every facet of news production.

“What began as a set of guiding principles has calcified into a comprehensive control grid,” the report states. “The authorities are no longer just deciding what can be reported; they are dictating who can speak, how they look, what they sound like, and even which historical records are permissible to mention.”

A Gradual Strangulation of Content

The restrictions, RSF notes, began weeks after the fall of Kabul, when the nascent Taliban administration introduced a set of “journalism principles” that banned content deemed “contrary to Islam” or “offensive to national figures.” Media houses were quietly instructed to coordinate sensitive reports with the Ministry of Information and Culture and to adopt mandatory state-approved terminology such as referring to the Taliban as the “Islamic Emirate” without qualification.

However, the scope of control has widened dramatically over the subsequent years. RSF’s analysis identifies several concentric layers of suppression:

Visual and Vocal Censorship: Regulations targeting women in media have expanded from requiring female television presenters to cover their faces often with full veils to later, more draconian measures restricting women’s voices on radio and banning their participation in public information programs.

International Blackout: In a bid to insulate the population from external narratives, Afghan outlets were barred from rebroadcasting Voice of America (VOA) and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) programs on FM frequencies.

Political Programming Purge: A series of directives have progressively eliminated live political talk shows once a vibrant staple of Afghan media replacing them with pre-recorded, heavily vetted content. Broadcasters are now required to secure prior approval for guests, experts, and even the topics of discussion.

Provincial Discrepancies and the Kandahar Factor

While the central government in Kabul enforces a national framework, RSF highlights that provincial authorities particularly in the Taliban’s spiritual birthplace of Kandahar have imposed even harsher local rules. These include absolute bans on women’s voices in public broadcasts, severe restrictions on reporters’ access to official events, and a rigid protocol for the honorifics and titles used when referencing senior Taliban leaders. This decentralized approach, the report warns, creates a labyrinth of prohibitions that make it nearly impossible for journalists to operate consistently.

The Legal Sword: Criminal Procedures and Source Protection

Perhaps the most ominous development, RSF argues, is the January 2026 ratification of Afghanistan’s new criminal procedures regulation. While ostensibly a routine judicial update, the organization says its broadly worded provisions particularly those concerning “national security,” “moral offenses,” and “public order” could be wielded retroactively against journalists, commentators, and social media users. RSF specifically warns that the regulation’s loose definitions threaten the principle of source confidentiality, potentially exposing whistleblowers and dissidents to prosecution.

From Content Control to Judicial Repression

RSF frames the past 60 months not as a single moment of censorship, but as a calculated progression: from controlling media content, to regulating terminology and aesthetics, to restricting women’s participation, to curtailing political discourse, and finally, to establishing a legal scaffolding for judicial persecution.

The organization is unequivocal in its demands. It calls for the immediate and unconditional repeal of all rules that restrict journalism on the grounds of what it terms “vague and exploitable” provisions related to religion, morality, or “national interest.” Furthermore, RSF urges the international community to condition any future engagement with Taliban authorities on verifiable improvements in media freedom and the protection of journalists, who, the report concludes, now operate in one of the most dangerous information environments in the world.

Donate Here