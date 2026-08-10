Deadly Ukrainian Drone Strike Kills 12, Wounds 39 in Central Russia

A Ukrainian drone strike on the central Russian region of Tatarstan has killed at least 12 people and wounded 39 others, marking one of Kyiv’s deadliest single attacks since the full-scale war began more than four years ago.

“According to the latest information, 12 people have been killed and 39 wounded as a result of the drone attack,” the regional press service said in a statement on Monday, referring to strikes on the industrial city of Nizhnekamsk.

Located more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from the Ukrainian border, Tatarstan is a key energy hub, home to major oil refineries and petrochemical facilities that Kyiv has increasingly targeted in retaliatory long-range strikes. Unverified footage circulating on social media showed a thick plume of black smoke rising over what appeared to be an oil installation near the city, though authorities have not yet confirmed the exact site of the impact.

The attack comes amid a sharp escalation in long-range aerial warfare on both sides. According to the United Nations, the surge in drone and missile strikes this year has led to a marked increase in civilian casualties, far from the front lines.

Russian Artillery Strike Kills Five in Northeastern Ukraine

In a separate development near the frontline, Russian artillery fire struck the village of Bugaivka in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region on August 10, killing five civilians, local officials reported.

“Russian forces carried out a massive artillery strike on the residential area of the village of Bugaivka in the Chuguiv district. Various houses were destroyed as a result of the enemy attack. Five people were killed,” the regional prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Telegram. The post included a photograph showing a home reduced to rubble, underscoring the devastating impact of the bombardment.

Massive Overnight Drone Barrages

Russia’s defense ministry claimed its air defenses shot down 456 Ukrainian drones launched overnight, though it did not specify how many managed to reach their intended targets. The Tatarstan regional government had earlier described the drone wave as “massive.”

Ukraine’s air force, meanwhile, reported that Russia fired 126 drones in its own overnight assault, illustrating the intensity of the cross-border aerial campaigns.

Additional Casualties Along the Borders

In Russia’s southern Belgorod region, a woman was killed in a separate Ukrainian drone strike, local authorities said. In Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, a man died when a Russian drone hit a taxi, according to regional officials.

Both incidents highlight the growing frequency of strikes deep behind enemy lines, as well as the persistent danger to civilians in contested and border areas.

With neither side showing signs of de-escalation, the war’s aerial front continues to expand, bringing death and destruction to communities once considered far from the reach of daily combat.

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