Trump Predicts Imminent End to U.S.-Iran War, Acknowledges Munitions Shortages

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that he believes the ongoing conflict with Iran will conclude in the near future, while also acknowledging that U.S. armed forces are facing supply constraints for certain weapon systems, according to a Reuters report.

“I think it’s going to end pretty soon. I don’t think they can go much longer,” Trump said from the Oval Office, referring explicitly to Iran’s capacity to sustain the five-month-long war.

His remarks came shortly after Reuters reported on Tuesday that the U.S. Army had significantly depleted its global stockpiles of precision-guided, long-range munitions over the course of the protracted military campaign. The strain on inventories has raised questions among defense analysts about the sustainability of continued high-intensity operations.

When pressed by reporters on the status of munitions reserves, Trump offered a mixed assessment. He asserted that the United States possesses an effectively limitless supply of certain powerful weapon types, but conceded that other categories are facing tighter availability.

“We have certain types of munitions that are very powerful, and we have an unlimited virtually unlimited supply of those. But we have others where it’s a little bit tighter,” Trump said.

To address these deficiencies, the president noted that U.S. defense contractors are accelerating the construction of new production facilities, including plants dedicated to manufacturing Patriot surface-to-air missiles and Tomahawk cruise missiles. These expansions are part of a broader effort to replenish depleted stocks and bolster long-term military readiness.

The war with Iran, which began in early 2026, has marked one of the most intensive conventional conflicts involving U.S. forces in recent decades, placing significant demands on both personnel and matériel. While Trump expressed optimism about an impending resolution, military officials have remained cautious, citing continued Iranian resistance and regional volatility.

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