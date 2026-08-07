Trump Predicts Imminent End to War with Iran, Acknowledges Munitions Strain

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that he believes the ongoing conflict with Iran will conclude in the near future, while also acknowledging that U.S. armed forces are facing supply constraints for certain weapon systems, according to a Reuters report.

“I think it’s going to end pretty soon. I don’t think they can go much longer,” Trump said from the Oval Office, referring explicitly to Iran’s capacity to sustain the war effort. His remarks come amid growing international concern over the five-month-old conflict, which has exacted a heavy toll on both military resources and regional stability.

The president’s comments followed a Reuters report published on Tuesday, which revealed that the U.S. Army had significantly depleted its global stockpiles of precision-guided, long-range missiles over the course of the war. The strain on high-tech munitions has raised questions among defense analysts about the military’s readiness for potential escalations or simultaneous engagements elsewhere.

When pressed by reporters about the current state of U.S. munitions inventories, Trump offered a nuanced assessment. He asserted that the United States maintains a “virtually unlimited” supply of certain powerful weapon types, but conceded that other categories are under tighter constraints.

“We have certain types of munitions that are very powerful, and we have an unlimited virtually unlimited supply of those. We have others where it’s a little bit tighter,” Trump said, without specifying which systems are most affected.

To address these shortfalls, Trump noted that U.S. defense contractors are accelerating the construction of new production facilities, including plants dedicated to manufacturing Patriot surface-to-air missiles and Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles two systems that have been heavily utilized in the conflict. The expansion is part of a broader effort to replenish depleted arsenals and shore up long-term deterrence capabilities.

The war with Iran, now in its fifth month, has drawn widespread scrutiny over its strategic objectives and humanitarian impact. While Trump expressed optimism about a swift resolution, the Pentagon has not yet released an official timeline for a potential ceasefire or withdrawal of forces.

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