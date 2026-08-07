Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan Sign Joint Defense Agreement

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey signed a joint defense agreement on Friday in Mecca, drawing the three U.S.-aligned nations closer together amid a wave of regional conflicts that have subjected Gulf oil exporters to rocket attacks.

Since the U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran on February 28 which dramatically escalated years of simmering tensions in the region Iran and its allies have launched missile attacks on Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, while also disrupting their energy shipments.

According to a joint statement, the agreement aims to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression. It stipulates that an armed attack on any one of the three signatories will be considered an attack on all.

While the statement provided no specifics on the commitments or responsibilities of each party under what has been dubbed the “Mecca Joint Defense Agreement,” it emphasized that the pact is intended to bolster collective security and promote peace, security, and stability in the region and beyond.

A Turkish official described the accord as defensive in nature, stating that it is not directed against any particular party, remains open to other regional countries wishing to join, and does not nullify or replace any existing bilateral or multilateral agreements.

Nevertheless, the three countries have voiced particular concern over Israel’s increasingly aggressive military posture, as well as the revolutionary tendencies of Shia Iran especially as their longtime ally, the United States, struggles to contain the growing regional instability.

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