Pentagon Says Afghanistan Withdrawal Review to Be Finalized in Coming Months

The Pentagon has announced that a new review of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan is expected to be finalized in the coming months, potentially offering the most detailed official assessment yet of one of the most turbulent chapters in recent American military history.

According to the U.S. newspaper Stars and Stripes, which cited Pentagon officials, a special panel established to examine the August 2021 withdrawal has largely completed its investigation. The panel, created last year on the orders of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, was tasked with conducting a comprehensive, multi-agency review of the chaotic end to the U.S. military mission.

The withdrawal was marked by a devastating suicide bombing at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, which killed 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians. The attack became a defining and deeply traumatic moment of the operation, symbolizing the breakdown of security and coordination in the evacuation’s final days.

A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed that the panel has reviewed more than nine million documents from multiple agencies, including the Departments of Defense, State, and Homeland Security, as well as intelligence community assessments. Investigators also completed interviews with senior military and civilian officials who were directly involved in the planning and execution of the withdrawal.

The final report, which has not yet been released, is expected to include detailed findings and actionable recommendations aimed at preventing similar strategic and operational failures in future missions. Officials say the report will likely address shortcomings in intelligence assessments, interagency coordination, contingency planning, and on-the-ground decision-making.

The U.S. withdrawal in August 2021 marked the end of a two-decade war that began after the September 11, 2001, attacks. It was immediately followed by the rapid collapse of the U.S.-backed Afghanistan government and the swift, unopposed takeover of the country by Taliban forces. The evacuation effort which airlifted more than 124,000 civilians, including American citizens, Afghan allies, and other at-risk individuals drew widespread bipartisan criticism over poor planning, logistical breakdowns, and overly optimistic intelligence estimates.

U.S. officials have acknowledged that the February 2020 agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban played a significant role in shaping the timeline and conditions of the withdrawal. That deal set a May 2021 deadline for the exit of U.S. forces in exchange for Taliban security commitments commitments that critics say were never fully honored.

Subsequent government and congressional reviews have found that both the Trump and Biden administrations bear responsibility for different aspects of the outcome. The Trump administration was faulted for negotiating a deal that excluded the Afghan government and set a rigid withdrawal deadline, while the Biden administration was criticized for its execution of the final pullout, including the pace of evacuations and the failure to anticipate the Afghan military’s swift collapse.

The Pentagon has not yet set a specific release date for the final report, but officials say it will be made public after interagency review and potential redactions for classified material. The findings are expected to reignite political debate ahead of the next presidential election, as the Afghanistan withdrawal remains a deeply polarizing issue in Washington.

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