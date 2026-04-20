Over 3,300 People Have Died in Iran During War with US and Israel

Iran released an updated death toll on Monday for its ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel, revealing that at least 3,375 people have been killed. The new figure was announced by Abbas Masjedi, the head of Iran’s Legal Medicine Organization, the country’s official authority responsible for investigating deaths.

According to Masjedi, who was quoted by the judiciary-affiliated Mizan news agency and other local outlets, only four of the deceased remain unidentified. He added that out of the total fatalities, 2,875 were male and 496 were female, though he did not provide a breakdown between civilian and military casualties.

Perhaps the most striking detail in Masjedi’s statement was that 383 of the dead were children aged 18 or younger, underscoring the heavy human toll the war has taken on Iran’s younger population.

However, the new figures raise more questions than they answer. Masjedi’s announcement did not specify whether the numbers include members of Iran’s security forces, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), or other military personnel. Given that much of the reported Israeli and U.S. bombing campaign has targeted military bases, ammunition depots, and nuclear-related sites, analysts suggest the actual number of combatant deaths could be significantly higher than the official count or, conversely, that some military casualties may have been excluded from the forensic agency’s tally.

The Legal Medicine Organization typically records deaths that pass through the medico-legal system, including those from airstrikes, but it remains unclear how many battlefield deaths were documented directly by military authorities. The lack of transparency has led to skepticism among human rights groups, who have called for an independent investigation into civilian casualties.

As the conflict continues to escalate, the true death toll and the ratio of civilian to combatant losses remains a subject of intense debate and diplomatic concern.

Donate Here