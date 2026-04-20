Israeli Soldier Strikes Jesus Christ Statue in Lebanon, Sparking Regional Anger

BEIRUT/JERUSALEM – An image of an Israeli soldier striking a statue of Jesus Christ with a sledgehammer in southern Lebanon has circulated widely across social media, triggering sharp condemnation from Christian communities and Israeli officials alike. The Israeli military confirmed the image was authentic on Monday, stating it is investigating the incident.

The photograph appears to show a soldier in Israeli military uniform swinging a sledgehammer at the head of a crucified Jesus statue that had fallen from its cross. The sculpture is located in the predominantly Christian village of Debl in southern Lebanon, near the Israeli border, according to the local municipality. Officials could not immediately confirm the extent of the damage to the statue.

Israeli Military Responds with “Great Severity”

In a statement posted on its official X account on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it viewed the incident with “great severity,” adding that the “soldier’s conduct is wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops.”

“Following the completion of an initial examination regarding a photograph published earlier today of an IDF soldier harming a Christian symbol, it was determined that the photograph depicts an IDF soldier operating in southern Lebanon,” the army said.

The incident is now being investigated by the IDF’s Northern Command and is being “addressed through the chain of command,” the statement added. The army said “appropriate measures will be taken against those involved” but did not elaborate on potential disciplinary actions.

The IDF also said it is working with the local community to “restore the statue to its place.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Apologizes to Christians

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar condemned the act as “shameful and disgraceful” in a post on X. “I am confident that necessary severe measures will be taken against whoever committed this ugly act,” he wrote. “We apologize for this incident and to every Christian whose feelings were hurt.”

His remarks marked a rare official apology from Israel regarding the conduct of its troops toward religious symbols in Lebanon.

Wider Context: Lebanon Drawn into War

Lebanon was drawn into the broader Middle East conflict in early March, when the Tehran-backed armed group Hezbollah launched rockets toward Israel in support of Iran and its regional allies. Israel responded with massive airstrikes across Lebanon and a ground invasion of the country’s south.

Despite a ceasefire that began on Friday, Israeli troops have remained in parts of southern Lebanon, citing security concerns and the need to prevent Hezbollah from regrouping near the border. The presence of Israeli forces has led to repeated confrontations and heightened tensions in the border region, where religious and cultural sites have become flashpoints.

Christian Leaders Express Outrage

Lebanese Christian leaders have condemned the incident as an attack on religious freedom. The Maronite Patriarchate called on the international community to pressure Israel to respect Christian holy sites in Lebanon. Meanwhile, the Vatican has reportedly been briefed on the matter, though no official statement has been issued as of Monday evening.

The village of Debl, home to several historic Christian landmarks, has become a symbol of local resistance to the Israeli incursion. Residents told local media they were “shocked and saddened” by the desecration of the statue, which they said had stood for decades as a symbol of peace.

What Comes Next?

Analysts say the incident could further inflame sectarian tensions in southern Lebanon, where Christian communities have largely tried to stay neutral in the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel. The IDF’s pledge to restore the statue and punish the soldier may help ease some anger, but trust remains fragile.

With both sides locked in a volatile standoff, any further damage to religious or cultural sites could risk escalating the conflict beyond its current military dimensions.

Donate Here