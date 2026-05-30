UNICEF Says Gates Foundation Continues to Support Polio Eradication Efforts in Afghanistan

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has reaffirmed the vital role of the Gates Foundation in supporting healthcare and vaccination initiatives in Afghanistan, particularly efforts aimed at eradicating polio, a disease that remains endemic in the country.

Tajudeen Oyewale, UNICEF’s Representative in Afghanistan, said on Saturday that he held a productive meeting with senior officials from the Gates Foundation to discuss ongoing cooperation and the foundation’s continued partnership with UNICEF in delivering essential health services across Afghanistan.

“We appreciate the support for primary healthcare, nutrition, routine immunisation and polio eradication,” Oyewale wrote in a post on X, emphasizing the foundation’s contribution to strengthening healthcare systems and improving access to life-saving services for vulnerable communities.

The Gates Foundation has been a longstanding partner in global public health initiatives and remains one of the largest contributors to international efforts to eliminate polio. Working alongside UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO), and other members of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), the foundation has helped expand immunisation coverage and strengthen disease surveillance in some of the world’s most challenging environments.

Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan are currently the only two countries where wild poliovirus continues to circulate. Despite significant progress over the past two decades, health authorities warn that persistent transmission remains a serious threat to children, particularly in remote and underserved areas where access to healthcare is limited.

According to official health data, Afghanistan recorded nine confirmed cases of wild poliovirus last year. While the number remains relatively low compared to previous years, public health experts caution that even a small number of cases indicates ongoing transmission and underscores the need for sustained vaccination campaigns.

Health agencies have repeatedly stressed that maintaining high immunisation coverage is essential to preventing new outbreaks and achieving the global goal of polio eradication. Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that primarily affects children under the age of five and can lead to permanent paralysis or death in severe cases.

Efforts to eliminate the disease in Afghanistan have faced numerous challenges, including insecurity, population displacement, difficult terrain, and restrictions on door-to-door vaccination campaigns in some areas. These obstacles have limited access to children who require repeated doses of the vaccine to develop full protection against the virus.

International health organizations continue to call for uninterrupted humanitarian access and community engagement to ensure that all children, regardless of their location, can receive essential vaccinations. Experts argue that reaching every child remains the cornerstone of successful eradication efforts.

Beyond polio, UNICEF and its partners are working to strengthen Afghanistan’s broader healthcare system through investments in primary healthcare services, maternal and child health programmes, nutrition initiatives, and routine immunisation campaigns. These efforts aim to protect children from a range of preventable diseases, including measles, diphtheria, and other infectious illnesses that continue to pose significant public health risks.

UNICEF has repeatedly emphasized that sustained international support and strong partnerships are critical to safeguarding the health and well-being of Afghan children. The organization says continued collaboration with donors such as the Gates Foundation will remain essential in advancing healthcare services and achieving a polio-free Afghanistan.

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