Kabul Between Moscow and Washington: Afghanistan Amid the Reconfiguration of Regional and Global Power Balances

Afghanistan is currently experiencing transformations that extend far beyond its domestic sphere, positioning the country within a broader process of regional and international realignment across Central and South Asia. Owing to its highly sensitive geopolitical location and the intersection of competing regional and global interests, Afghanistan has once again emerged as a strategic crossroads for security, economic, and developmental considerations, particularly amid the continued absence of a coherent international framework for managing the post-withdrawal era.

In this evolving context, Afghanistan can no longer be viewed solely through the prism of an isolated security file. Rather, it has become part of a wider network of geopolitical interactions associated with the transformation of the international order in the post-unipolar era. The gradual reduction of direct American engagement in the region has facilitated the emergence of more assertive regional dynamics, particularly in the evolving relationship between Moscow and Kabul, where pragmatic security coordination increasingly shapes bilateral engagement.

The participation of a delegation representing the de facto authorities in Kabul, led by Defense Minister Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, alongside senior Russian security officials at the Moscow Security Forum, reflects the gradual institutionalization of communication channels and the evolution of security coordination toward more structured forms of engagement. Likewise, the signing of a military cooperation agreement on the margins of the forum signals measured progress in bilateral relations within a regional environment that remains fluid and strategically unsettled.

The American Vacuum: Absence of a Comprehensive Strategic Vision

Since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, a coherent long-term strategy for the post withdrawal phase has yet to emerge. Washington has neither formally recognized the authorities in Kabul nor established a clear institutional framework for bilateral engagement, while economic interaction has remained limited and inconsistent. This situation reflects a combination of political caution and the absence of an integrated strategic vision for managing the aftermath of two decades of military involvement.

Consequently, a vacuum has emerged in the areas of international support, economic assistance, and political engagement. This has contributed to a gradual recalibration of Afghan foreign policy toward diversifying strategic partnerships and deepening engagement with regional powers perceived as more flexible and pragmatic in their approaches.

U.S. Policy: Limited Engagement and Indirect Instruments

American policy in the post-withdrawal period has largely been characterized by restrained direct engagement and reliance on indirect economic and financial instruments. To date, no comprehensive strategy has been articulated to support political equilibrium or sustainable internal stability in Afghanistan. This has resulted in a relative decline in direct American influence while simultaneously expanding the strategic space available to regional and international actors.

Russia: A Security-Oriented Eurasian Approach

Russia approaches Afghanistan primarily through the lens of Central Asian security and the broader stability of the Eurasian geopolitical space. Moscow’s strategy centers on containing cross-border threats, including violent extremism, transnational militancy, and organized crime, while simultaneously strengthening political and security communication with actors in Kabul as part of a broader effort to preserve regional influence and strategic depth.

China: Economic Engagement Coupled with Political Caution

China, by contrast, has adopted a predominantly economic approach focused on integrating Afghanistan into regional connectivity and development initiatives, particularly under the Belt and Road Initiative. Beijing’s engagement remains politically cautious, with stability viewed as a fundamental prerequisite for the success of long-term economic and infrastructure projects.

The Western Withdrawal and the Absence of a Transitional Framework

The Western withdrawal from Afghanistan was not accompanied by a comprehensive framework for managing the transitional phase. Instead, economic and financial pressure mechanisms were prioritized without the parallel development of a sustainable economic or institutional roadmap. This strategic gap enabled regional powers to expand their influence and contributed to the reconfiguration of geopolitical balances within Afghanistan.

Afghanistan as a Geopolitical Nexus

Afghanistan is increasingly consolidating its position as a geopolitical nexus at the intersection of Central and South Asia, where regional security concerns overlap with energy interests, trade corridors, and economic connectivity projects. This strategic interconnectedness renders Afghanistan’s internal stability a critical factor in shaping broader regional power dynamics extending well beyond its national borders.

Internal Constraints and Limited Strategic Flexibility

Despite Kabul’s efforts to diversify its external relations, its strategic maneuverability remains constrained by financial fragility, partial international isolation, and persistent security pressures. These limitations raise important questions regarding the durability of emerging partnerships and the long-term sustainability of Afghanistan’s evolving geopolitical alignment.

Security and Regional Challenges

Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan continue to represent one of the principal sources of regional instability, particularly amid recurring accusations related to border violations and cross-border military operations. International and media reports have also pointed to incidents involving civilian infrastructure, including health facilities in Kabul, among them a rehabilitation center dedicated to the treatment of drug addiction. Such developments have negatively affected mutual trust within an already sensitive regional security environment marked by overlapping strategic interests.

At the same time, the continuing threat posed by ISIS-Khorasan remains a significant destabilizing factor. The group continues to exploit security and socio-economic vulnerabilities, thereby complicating the broader security landscape and limiting the state’s ability to establish sustainable stability.

Conclusion

The Afghan case reflects a broader and gradual process of regional and international realignment unfolding amid the absence of a unified global framework and the growing role of multiple competing actors. Between relative strategic vacuum and persistent internal constraints, Afghanistan appears to be navigating a highly complex transitional phase that requires inclusive and multilateral approaches aimed at enhancing stability and mitigating escalation.

Such an approach necessitates the integration of security, developmental, and humanitarian dimensions, particularly at a time when economic hardship and limited institutional capacity continue to undermine prospects for long-term stability and sustainable partnerships.

In this context, strengthening regional cooperation in counterterrorism, infrastructure development, trade connectivity, and institutional capacity-building alongside support for domestic reforms will remain essential for enabling Afghanistan’s gradual and sustainable integration into both its regional environment and the wider international system.

The original article was published on the Arabic White House platform in Washington, D.C

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