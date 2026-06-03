US in Talks with Five Countries Over Afghan Refugees Stranded in Qatar

The Trump administration does not want Afghan refugees currently stranded in Qatar to be forced back to Afghanistan, and is actively negotiating with at least five countries to accept them for resettlement, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rubio made the remarks during a recent meeting with U.S. lawmakers, stating that several nations had expressed initial willingness to receive the refugees, though he declined to identify them. His comments, reported by Reuters, come as over 1,100 Afghan refugees remain housed at the Al-Sailiya facility in Qatar, following the administration’s suspension of Afghan resettlement programs to the United States.

Many of those stranded are individuals who worked alongside U.S. military forces, diplomatic missions, or American-funded organizations. They face a credible risk of persecution—including threats from the Taliban if forcibly returned to Afghanistan. Advocacy groups have described their situation as a prolonged limbo, with growing fears that the suspension could become permanent.

Rubio’s engagement on the issue follows mounting concern among lawmakers and refugee advocates over the fate of these evacuees. Previous reports indicated that U.S. officials had explored transferring some refugees to third countries, including a reported proposal involving the Democratic Republic of the Congo. However, no final agreements have been made public.

The uncertainty surrounding Afghan refugee programs has intensified as immigration policy becomes a major political flashpoint in the United States. Refugee advocacy organizations have repeatedly warned that delays in processing and resettlement leave thousands of vulnerable Afghans including family members of U.S. personnel—in legal and humanitarian limbo, with limited access to work, education, or legal status.

Worsening Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan

The issue unfolds against the backdrop of a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation inside Afghanistan. International agencies report increasing pressure on local communities due to large-scale returns of Afghan migrants from neighboring countries particularly Iran and Pakistan where authorities have accelerated deportations and repatriation efforts.

In recent months, Pakistan has forcibly expelled hundreds of thousands of undocumented Afghans, while Iran has also ramped up returns. The influx of returnees has exacerbated economic and social strains in a country where over two-thirds of the population already depends on humanitarian aid. Housing, healthcare, education, and employment services are struggling to absorb the growing number of returning families, many of whom have been displaced multiple times.

Funding Shortfalls Threaten Aid Response

Compounding the crisis, aid agencies have warned that significant funding cuts are undermining their ability to respond to rising needs. The United Nations and its partners have repeatedly reported critical shortfalls in humanitarian funding for Afghanistan, forcing reductions in food assistance, healthcare services, and protection programs for vulnerable populations including women, children, and displaced persons.

Without renewed international support and durable solutions for stranded refugees, humanitarian officials fear that both returnees and those still abroad could face increasingly dire circumstances. Rubio’s diplomatic efforts to find third-country resettlement options are seen as a test of U.S. commitment to its Afghan allies, even as domestic political divisions over immigration continue to widen.

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