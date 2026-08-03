Pakistan’s Strategic Miscalculation: The Futility of Military Coercion in Afghanistan

A Comprehensive Analysis of Regional Security, Sovereignty, and the Path to Sustainable Peace

Executive Summary

Every government bears a fundamental duty to protect its citizens. Yet history repeatedly demonstrates that states relying primarily on military force at the expense of political solutions rarely achieve lasting security. Stability cannot be manufactured through coercion alone it is built upon public legitimacy, responsible governance, respect for sovereignty, and constructive relations with neighbouring states.

Pakistan’s military leadership appears unwilling to accept this reality. The latest cross-border airstrikes inside Afghanistan, which reportedly resulted in significant civilian casualties, represent not merely another military operation but the continuation of a strategic approach that has produced little except deeper instability. No military can credibly claim success when innocent civilians including women and children bear the consequences of its actions. Civilian suffering is not a measure of strategic effectiveness; it is evidence of political failure.

For decades, Pakistan’s security establishment has approached regional challenges through the lens of military coercion. Cross-border operations, pressure tactics, and external confrontation have repeatedly been presented as necessary responses to evolving security threats. Yet despite these policies, Pakistan continues to face persistent insurgency, political instability, economic uncertainty, and declining public confidence in state institutions. That reality should invite reflection rather than escalation.

Part I: The Historical Context of Pakistan-Afghanistan Relations

1.1 Colonial Legacies and the Durand Line Controversy

Since Pakistan’s precarious establishment in 1947, relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been marked by deep-seated mistrust, border disputes, geopolitical rivalries, and security concerns. One of the most critical dimensions of this fraught relationship has been Pakistan’s military operations and cross-border attacks into Afghan territory operations that, over the decades, have repeatedly resulted in civilian casualties, the destruction of economic and agricultural infrastructure, the razing of civilian neighbourhoods, and escalating tensions between the two neighbours.

Afghanistan and Pakistan share one of the most complex political relationships in South Asia—a relationship that began with British colonial disputes over tribal territories along the border, the Durand Line, and the creation of Pakistan itself as a vehicle for preserving imperial interests. That animosity has since escalated to outright hostility, including the arming and equipping of Afghan opposition groups and their deployment to destroy, terrorize, suppress, and annihilate Afghanistan. Into this volatile mix, regional and international power rivalries, foreign interventions by avaricious states, the subservience of Pakistani military establishments, and the chronic mismanagement and inefficacy of Afghan administrations have transformed this bilateral relationship into one of the most tense neighbourly relations in the world.

1.2 The Evolution of Pakistani Interventionism

Over the past five decades, Pakistan has engaged in armed intervention and aggression against Afghanistan, openly training, arming, and equipping Afghan political opponents and dispatching them into Afghan territory under the watchful eyes of the international community. Yet Pakistan consistently claims that armed opposition groups use Afghan soil to threaten its own security a transparent sleight of hand and political legerdemain, backed by the support of the United States, the self-proclaimed standard-bearer of global counterterrorism.

The Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the 1980s, the U.S. invasion following the self-engineered events of September 11, the subsequent withdrawal of American and NATO forces, and the eventual return of the Taliban to power have each added new dimensions to these tensions and crises. Pakistan’s role throughout these periods has remained remarkably consistent: supporting militant factions it considers strategically useful while publicly claiming to oppose terrorism.

Part II: International Law and the Illegality of Cross-Border Attacks

2.1 The United Nations Charter and Prohibition of Force

Article 2(4) of the UN Charter explicitly prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state. This fundamental principle of international law, which has achieved the status of customary international law, binds all states including Pakistan regardless of their security concerns or perceived threats.

When Pakistan conducts airstrikes inside Afghan territory without the consent of the Afghan government or a mandate from the UN Security Council, it violates this foundational provision of the UN Charter. The right of self-defense under Article 51 of the Charter is not a blank cheque for unilateral military action; it requires that any use of force be necessary, proportionate, and reported immediately to the Security Council.

2.2 International Humanitarian Law and the Protection of Civilians

The Four Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols even during armed conflict afford special protections to civilians. These instruments enshrine several fundamental principles:

The Principle of Distinction : Parties to a conflict must distinguish between military objectives and civilian objects, directing operations only against the former.

The Principle of Proportionality : Attacks that may be expected to cause incidental loss of civilian life, injury to civilians, damage to civilian objects, or a combination thereof, which would be excessive in relation to the concrete and direct military advantage anticipated, are prohibited.

The Principle of Precaution in Attack : All feasible precautions must be taken to avoid and minimize incidental harm to civilians.

Prohibition of Indiscriminate Attacks : Attacks that are not directed at a specific military objective, or that employ methods of warfare that cannot be directed at a specific military objective, are prohibited.

Protection of Medical Facilities, Health Personnel, and Humanitarian Installations : These objects enjoy special protection under international humanitarian law and must not be targeted.

When military operations result in excessive civilian casualties or target civilian objects without military necessity, they may give rise to state responsibility under international law and, in certain circumstances, individual criminal liability for those who order or carry out such operations. This is all the more egregious given that Pakistan without any formal declaration of war resorts to bombing and shelling civilian areas, each time causing the deaths of women, children, and the elderly; the destruction of homes; the displacement of thousands of families; the disruption of health and education services; widespread psychological trauma; the devastation of farmland and irrigation systems; and the exacerbation of poverty.

2.3 The Legal Principle of Self-Defense and Its Limitations

Cross-border attacks between Afghanistan and Pakistan, regardless of their security or political justifications, have left deep humanitarian and legal scars. International law, on the one hand, recognizes states’ right to self-defense, but on the other, strictly circumscribes the use of force and places paramount emphasis on the protection of civilians.

For Pakistan’s cross-border attacks to be considered legitimate self-defense, they would need to satisfy several conditions:

Immediacy : The threat must be imminent and ongoing. Necessity : There must be no alternative means of addressing the threat. Proportionality : The response must be proportionate to the threat. Reporting Requirement : The action must be reported to the UN Security Council.

None of these conditions appear to have been satisfied in Pakistan’s recent operations. The attacks have been preemptive rather than responsive, targeted civilian areas rather than military objectives, and have not been reported to the Security Council in a manner that would legitimate them under international law.

2.4 State Responsibility and Individual Criminal Liability

When states violate international humanitarian law, they incur state responsibility, which may include obligations to:

Cease the unlawful conduct

Provide reparations to victims

Conduct effective investigations

Prosecute those responsible

In certain circumstances, particularly when attacks are directed against civilians or civilian objects intentionally, individual criminal liability may arise under international criminal law. The Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court includes war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide within its jurisdiction. While Pakistan is not a party to the Rome Statute, the principles of international criminal law including individual criminal responsibility for the most serious violations of international humanitarian law have achieved the status of customary international law and bind all states.

Part III: The Humanitarian Catastrophe

3.1 Civilian Casualties and the Destruction of Infrastructure

Since October 2025, Pakistan has carried out multiple airstrikes in Afghanistan, causing large-scale civilian casualties and destruction. The deadliest came on March 16, 2026, when a drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul was hit, killing 269 civilians and injuring 122, according to United Nations figures.

In a report released on July 21, 2026, Amnesty International called on Pakistani authorities to explain the strike and urged that it be investigated as a possible war crime. The organization documented how the attack had destroyed a facility that was providing essential medical services to vulnerable populations, highlighting the complete disregard for the protection of medical facilities under international humanitarian law.

In the last two years alone, Pakistani airstrikes and artillery barrages on Afghanistan’s border regions particularly in Paktia, Paktika, Kunar, Khost, and Nangarhar provinces have repeatedly killed and wounded civilians, prompting reactions from human rights bodies and the United Nations. The consequences extend far beyond immediate casualties:

Displacement of Thousands of Families : Each attack forces families to flee their homes, creating a humanitarian crisis that compounds the suffering caused by decades of conflict.

Destruction of Homes and Livelihoods : The bombing of civilian neighbourhoods has rendered thousands homeless and destroyed the economic foundations of communities.

Disruption of Health and Education Services : Attacks on civilian infrastructure have closed schools and hospitals, denying communities access to essential services.

Psychological Trauma : The psychological impact of aerial bombardment, particularly on children, creates lasting trauma that will affect generations.

Devastation of Farmland and Irrigation Systems : Agricultural infrastructure, essential for food security and economic survival, has been systematically destroyed.

Exacerbation of Poverty : The cumulative effect of these attacks has deepened poverty and economic vulnerability across affected regions.

3.2 The Afghan Response and Determination

The people of Afghanistan are emerging stronger by the day and are determined to defend their country in the face of the enemy to rebuff Pakistani aggression and plots on daily bases. Despite the psychological and material weight of these attacks, Afghan resolve has not been broken a fact that Pakistan’s military leadership appears unable to comprehend.

The Islamic Emirate has consistently maintained that Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable. Whether one agrees with every aspect of its governance is separate from a broader principle recognised under international law: sovereign states possess the right to defend their territorial integrity against external military action. Durable regional peace depends upon all parties respecting that principle.

Part IV: Pakistan’s Strategic Miscalculation

4.1 The Failure of “Strategic Depth”

Pakistan has not abandoned its longstanding pursuit of “strategic depth” in Afghanistan. Traditionally, this meant cultivating a friendly government in Kabul that could provide political and military space in a conflict with India. Today, however, that policy appears to have evolved into strategic dominance: treating Afghanistan not as a fully sovereign neighbour, but as an extension of Pakistan’s security perimeter.

This attitude was reflected in a recent social media post by Pakistan’s former special representative for Afghanistan, Asif Durrani, who said the Taliban’s growing ties with India “at the expense of Pakistan’s interests,” while Afghan territory remained available to armed groups, would cross a Pakistani “red line.” He offered no evidence that India was using Afghan territory against Pakistan. His comments reflected Islamabad’s assumption that even normal diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and India constitute a threat.

Afghanistan has historically remained neutral in India-Pakistan disputes, including over Kashmir, and did not take sides in the wars of 1965 and 1971. Yet Pakistan expects Afghanistan to view India through its security lens and limit its foreign relations accordingly an expectation that violates the most basic principles of sovereignty and international relations.

4.2 The Central Asian Dimension and US Interests

Former Pakistani senator and political analyst Afrasiab Khattak argues that Pakistan is pursuing a Western agenda to contain Russian and Chinese influence. In his view, Islamabad supported the Taliban not only to seize power in Afghanistan, but in the expectation that militancy would spread into Central Asia. He attributes recent tensions partly to the Taliban authorities’ unwillingness to facilitate such destabilisation.

Khattak also argues that Pakistan is using the TTP as a pretext for attacks while seeking a renewed US military presence in Afghanistan. In September 2025, US President Donald Trump said Washington wanted to regain Bagram airbase, citing its strategic location near China. Days later, he warned that “bad things” would happen unless Afghanistan returned the base to the US.

The following month, Pakistani strikes in Kabul and Paktika sharply escalated the fighting. Khattak argues that Islamabad ultimately seeks a counterterrorism monitoring mechanism that would give it greater scope to intervene in Afghanistan and pursue its objectives in Central Asia and beyond.

4.3 Suppressing Pashtun and Baloch Nationalism

According to Khattak and other regional analysts, Pakistan regards Pashtun and Baloch nationalism, rather than the Afghan Taliban or even the TTP, as the more fundamental threat. Khattak argues that the TTP weakens Pashtun nationalist movements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that Pakistan has therefore left the province’s southern districts at the group’s mercy.

Pakistani intelligence agencies have also been accused of using militants to assassinate tribal elders, Pashtun nationalists and political activists who criticized state policies and demanded greater rights. According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, nearly 1,200 tribal elders were killed in North and South Waziristan between 2004 and 2014. Rather than address legitimate Pashtun and Baloch grievances, the authorities have often portrayed those raising them as foreign proxies.

The same coercive logic shapes Pakistan’s approach to Afghanistan. Islamabad has used political, economic and military pressure to compel the Taliban authorities to act according to its wishes. The mass deportation and mistreatment of Afghan refugees, trade and transit closures, and airstrikes that have killed civilians have all failed and proved counterproductive.

4.4 The Fencing of the Durand Line

The roughly 2,600km Durand Line has been fenced, severing longstanding tribal and social ties. Entry point closures have disrupted trade and livelihoods, affecting millions in both countries. Yet militancy has intensified, with the TTP and Baloch armed groups continuing their deadly campaigns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The tribal areas along the Durand Line once served as a buffer between Afghanistan and British India, and later Pakistan. They remained semiautonomous until their merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2018. Decades of military operations have cost local communities lives, homes and livelihoods, deepening their alienation from a state many now regard as an occupying force. The TTP maintains a significant presence inside Pakistan from which it can organise and launch attacks.

Conditions in the tribal areas and Balochistan increasingly resemble the final years of the former Afghan republic, when the Taliban controlled large parts of southern and western Afghanistan while government authority was confined largely to provincial and district centres.

Part V: The Crisis of Credibility

5.1 The Irony of Pakistan’s Diplomatic Rhetoric

For decades, Pakistan has positioned itself as a moral commentator on regional conflicts. It has lectured India on Kashmir, condemned human rights abuses across the Line of Control, demanded international investigations, and insisted that political grievances cannot be crushed through military force. It has portrayed itself as a responsible regional stakeholder, even seeking diplomatic relevance during crises such as the recent Iran conflict by projecting itself as a stabilizing voice.

Yet today, Pakistan finds itself trapped by a profound irony of its own making. The standards it has demanded of others are the very standards it is increasingly accused of violating at home.

As allegations mount that security forces fired on protesters in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, communications were restricted, activists detained, and political dissent treated as a security threat, Islamabad’s long-standing rhetoric rings increasingly hollow. For years Pakistan argued that Kashmiris deserved political representation, accountability, and freedom from excessive force. Today, many protesters in the territory under Pakistan’s own administration say they are demanding precisely those same principles.

5.2 The Contradiction of Kashmir and Domestic Repression

This is not merely a public relations problem. It is a crisis of credibility. Every statement Pakistan has made for decades criticizing India’s administration of Kashmir now invites an uncomfortable question: if political grievances deserve dialogue across the Line of Control, why are similar grievances at home increasingly met with coercion rather than reform?

When unrest erupts, Islamabad’s response has become remarkably predictable. Protesters are accused of serving foreign interests. Critics are portrayed as instruments of hostile intelligence agencies. Domestic failures are reframed as externally manufactured conspiracies. India becomes the explanation, even when citizens are protesting over elections, governance, economic hardship, or political representation.

5.3 Externalizing Responsibility as a Substitute for Reform

The same pattern is visible along the Afghan border. For years Islamabad has demanded that Afghanistan eliminate sanctuaries used by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. There is legitimate concern about cross-border militancy, and no state should be expected to tolerate attacks launched from neighboring territory. But blaming Kabul has become a substitute for asking harder questions about why militant organizations continue to regenerate despite years of military campaigns, intelligence operations, and counterterrorism offensives.

Pakistan has become trapped in a cycle of externalizing responsibility:

When terrorism rises, Afghanistan is blamed.

When protests erupt, India is blamed.

When separatist violence expands, foreign intelligence services are blamed.

Meanwhile, the underlying drivers poor governance, political exclusion, economic marginalization, weak local institutions, and declining public trust remain stubbornly unresolved. This is not strategy. It is avoidance.

5.4 The Militarization of State and Society

The security establishment has perfected the language of kinetic operations while neglecting the language of political legitimacy. Every crisis is viewed through a military lens. Every challenge becomes a security threat. Every critic becomes suspect. Every protest becomes a conspiracy.

The result is a state that can deploy force rapidly but struggles to generate lasting political consent. Nowhere is this failure more evident than in Balochistan. Decades of militarization have not extinguished the insurgency. Instead, attacks on security personnel and strategic infrastructure continue, demonstrating that force alone cannot resolve disputes rooted in governance, representation, and perceptions of unequal development. Military superiority has not translated into political stability.

Part VI: The TTP and the Roots of Militancy in Pakistan

6.1 The TTP’s Pakistani Origins

Pakistan says its operations target the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (the Pakistan Taliban or TTP), which it accuses the Afghan Taliban of supporting. The Taliban authorities deny supporting the group and insist the insurgency is Pakistan’s internal problem. Yet the strikes have failed to eliminate any prominent TTP leader or commander.

The roots of the TTP lie inside Pakistan. In November 1994, Sufi Mohammad led an armed uprising in Swat and Malakand to impose Sharia law, the first such campaign led by a cleric in the country. Thirteen years later, Baitullah Mehsud, from South Waziristan, united several militant factions under the TTP banner. Sufi Mohammad’s son-in-law, Mullah Fazlullah, led the group from 2013 until his death in a US drone strike in 2018. The movement from which the TTP emerged therefore predates the Afghan Taliban itself.

6.2 Pakistan’s “Good” and “Bad” Militants

Over the past two decades, the Pakistani military has launched nearly a dozen major operations against the group. Yet the TTP survived not only because of its resilience or ideological appeal, but because of Pakistan’s distinction between “good” and “bad” militants. Islamabad’s covert support for the insurgency in Afghanistan, intended to weaken and ultimately bring down the former Afghan republic, sustained militant networks and infrastructure from which the TTP also benefitted.

Pakistan has long been accused of using militant groups to pursue geostrategic objectives in Afghanistan and against India. Following Afghanistan’s 1978 communist coup and the Soviet invasion the next year, it became a key Western ally, particularly for the United States, in containing Soviet influence. Pakistan was already hosting Afghan opposition figures, including Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and Ahmad Shah Massoud, who had fled during President Mohammad Daoud Khan’s rule.

With US backing, Pakistan became the main base for supporting the mujahideen. The indigenous Afghan resistance was increasingly dominated by Pakistan and Western-backed factions. The Pakistani military established training centres along the Durand Line, where local communities were exposed to systematic radicalisation. Thousands of madrassas were established, literature glorifying jihad distributed and local fighters encouraged to join the Afghan mujahideen. Many were later mobilised alongside the Afghan Taliban against the United States and the former Afghan government.

6.3 The Double Game After 9/11

After the September 11 attacks, the Pakistani military under General Pervez Musharraf publicly yielded to US pressure and joined the “war on terror”, while continuing to support selected militant groups it considered useful. The discovery of Osama bin Laden near Islamabad, where US Navy SEALs killed him in 2011, remains a damning symbol of this double game.

Many analysts therefore question whether Pakistan genuinely intends to eliminate the TTP and other militant networks. They argue that Islamabad still regards some groups as strategic assets and seeks not to eradicate militancy, but to keep it below a manageable threshold as a controlled insurgency.

6.4 If Not the TTP, Then What?

If the TTP alone does not explain Pakistan’s attacks on Afghanistan, what broader objective is Islamabad pursuing?

The answer lies in Pakistan’s perception of Afghanistan as a strategic backyard a space that must be controlled and dominated to serve Pakistan’s geopolitical ambitions. This includes:

Containing Indian influence : Pakistan views any Afghan-Indian diplomatic or economic cooperation as a direct threat to its security. Accessing Central Asian markets and energy resources : Pakistan seeks to position itself as a transit corridor between Central and South Asia, requiring a cooperative Afghan government. Suppressing Pashtun nationalism : Pakistan fears that a stable, independent Afghanistan could inspire Pashtun nationalist movements within its own borders. Maintaining military dominance : Pakistan’s military establishment derives significant power and resources from its role as the guardian of national security. A stable regional environment would reduce its relevance and budget.

Part VII: The Failure of Coercion and the Path Forward

7.1 The Limits of Military Force

Military power has its place. No responsible government can entirely abandon the use of force in defence of its citizens. But force is most effective when employed with restraint, clear legal justification, and a realistic understanding of its limitations.

History’s verdict is remarkably consistent. Nations achieve lasting security not by exporting conflict but by confronting their own challenges honestly, respecting the sovereignty of their neighbours, and placing political solutions ahead of military spectacle. Pakistan would be well served to heed that lesson before another generation pays the price for policies that have already failed too many times.

7.2 The Need for Internal Reform

The uncomfortable reality is that Pakistan’s greatest strategic vulnerability is no longer simply India, Afghanistan, or any foreign adversary. It is the widening gap between the state’s official narrative and the lived experiences of many of its own citizens.

Pakistan must put its own house in order. Rather than blame external actors, Pakistan must abandon its failed military strategy and address its domestic crises through political engagement and dialogue. Armed groups retain territory, manpower and some local support, while the suffering inflicted on tribal communities continues to fuel resentment and TTP recruitment.

7.3 The Centrality of Civilian Protection

Civilian lives must never become collateral instruments of state policy. International humanitarian law exists precisely because history has shown the catastrophic consequences of treating civilian populations as acceptable targets in military campaigns. Homes, schools, mosques, and marketplaces should never become battlefields.

If Pakistan’s objective is genuine security, then its path forward lies elsewhere:

Strengthening civilian institutions

Restoring confidence in democratic governance

Addressing economic challenges

Pursuing regional diplomacy grounded in mutual respect rather than coercion

Border security, intelligence cooperation, and sustained political dialogue offer far greater prospects for lasting stability than repeated cycles of military escalation.

7.4 The Primacy of Sovereignty

Equally important is respect for Afghanistan’s sovereignty. Stable neighbourly relations cannot be built upon unilateral military action. Every violation of another state’s territory weakens the norms that ultimately protect all states, including Pakistan itself. Peaceful coexistence requires restraint as much as it requires vigilance.

The Islamic Emirate has consistently maintained that Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable. Whether one agrees with every aspect of its governance is separate from a broader principle recognized under international law: sovereign states possess the right to defend their territorial integrity against external military action. Durable regional peace depends upon all parties respecting that principle.

7.5 Afghanistan’s Path Forward

For Afghanistan, effective management of foreign policy coupled with the adoption of efficient strategies in the realms of economics, trade, transit, border security, and a comprehensive, practical campaign against terrorism and terrorist groups can help strengthen the country’s position.

Moreover, adopting a transparent, resolute, and national-interest-driven policy toward Pakistan, along with an unyielding fight against any hesitation, ambiguity, or duplicity in the performance of state institutions and officials in this arena, could increase political, economic, and security pressure on Pakistan, further miring that country in its own multitude of internal crises.

On the other hand, given the declining role of the United States in the international system particularly in South Asia there is a possibility that Pakistan’s structural vulnerabilities and weaknesses, which have thus far been partially obscured by foreign backing, will gradually become more apparent, emerging from the depths to permeate the surface of Pakistan’s political and economic relations.

7.6 The Afghan Political Opposition

In recent days, we have witnessed Pakistan once again initiating a new game. According to reports, a number of Afghans who oppose the current government and reside in Pakistan are being trained and armed by Pakistani intelligence agencies, and then sent into Afghanistan to fight. This pattern has persisted for nearly five decades, with Pakistan consistently striving to keep the conflict in Afghanistan alive.

I call upon all Afghan political factions that oppose the Taliban not to rely on the support of foreign countries particularly Pakistan for their political aims. Afghanistan’s future must be built on intra-Afghan understanding, political participation, and national interests, not on foreign interference.

Political opposition to the Taliban government should not mean that anyone turns their country into a battlefield for Pakistan’s benefit. The interest of one’s homeland and people must always take precedence over everything else.

The solution to Afghanistan’s problems lies in reconciliation, reforms, and national unity among Afghans themselves, because lasting peace is only possible when the drivers of war are eliminated and all citizens feel they have a stake in shaping their country’s future.

Conclusion: The Choice for Pakistan’s Leadership

Ultimately, Pakistan’s leaders face a choice that extends beyond a single military operation. They can continue investing in a strategy that has yielded recurring instability, strained regional relations, and mounting humanitarian costs. Or they can pursue a different course one grounded in diplomacy, internal reform, and recognition that sustainable security cannot be achieved through force alone.

History is unforgiving to governments that mistake criticism for conspiracy and coercion for stability. Pakistan has spent decades arguing that military control cannot resolve the Kashmir dispute. If that principle is valid when directed at others, it must also be valid when applied to itself.

Credibility in international affairs is not built on speeches, diplomatic initiatives, or accusations against neighbours. It is built on consistency. And consistency is precisely what Pakistan’s leadership appears to be losing.

The perpetuation of war in Afghanistan is considered a key component of Pakistan’s security and political strategy. Pakistan is a country composed of diverse ethnic groups and regions, and some political analysts believe that its internal challenges and regional policies influence the nature of its relationship with Afghanistan.

In my assessment, Pakistan’s security and regional policies have the potential to affect not only Afghanistan but also the stability of other countries in the region, and even Central Asia. Further military adventurism against Afghanistan will deepen regional instability, strengthen non-state armed groups, and carry grave long-term consequences for Pakistan itself.

Recommendations

Based on the preceding analysis, the following recommendations are offered for regional stakeholders and the international community:

For Pakistan

Cease all cross-border military operations that violate Afghanistan’s sovereignty and cause civilian casualties. Conduct transparent investigations into alleged war crimes and hold those responsible accountable. Engage in genuine political dialogue with the Afghan government to address security concerns through diplomatic channels. Address domestic grievances through political reform rather than military coercion. Abandon the distinction between “good” and “bad” militants and pursue a consistent counterterrorism policy. Respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan as a fundamental principle of international relations.

For Afghanistan

Strengthen border security and prevent the use of Afghan territory by militant groups. Engage in regional diplomacy to build alliances and counter Pakistani pressure. Pursue political reform and inclusive governance to maintain domestic legitimacy and stability. Document and report violations of international law by Pakistan to relevant international bodies. Build economic resilience to reduce dependency on Pakistan for trade and transit.

For the International Community

Condemn Pakistan’s cross-border attacks as violations of international law. Support independent investigations into allegations of war crimes. Pressure Pakistan to cease military operations and engage in diplomatic dialogue. Provide humanitarian assistance to affected communities in Afghanistan. Promote regional dialogue to address the root causes of conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Support efforts at political inclusion in Afghanistan while respecting Afghan sovereignty.

Appendix: Key Dates and Events

Date Event November 1994 Sufi Mohammad leads armed uprising in Swat and Malakand 2007 Baitullah Mehsud unites militant factions under TTP banner September 11, 2001 Attacks on US; Pakistan joins “war on terror” while supporting selected militant groups May 2011 Osama bin Laden killed near Islamabad 2018 FATA merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa September 2025 US President Trump states desire to regain Bagram airbase October 2025 Pakistan begins current wave of airstrikes in Afghanistan March 16, 2026 Attack on drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul kills 269 civilians July 21, 2026 Amnesty International calls for investigation into possible war crimes

This article is written in the tradition of analytical, evidence-based commentary that respects the complexity of regional dynamics while maintaining clarity about the principles of international law, the protection of civilians, and the necessity of diplomatic solutions to entrenched conflicts.

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