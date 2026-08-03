Trump Issues Ultimatum to Iran: ‘Make a Deal or Face Total Surrender’

President Donald Trump has issued a stark ultimatum to Tehran, demanding either a comprehensive nuclear deal or unconditional surrender, after Iran publicly denied that bilateral negotiations with Washington were underway.

In an escalating war of words, Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Monday to accuse Iran of being “duplicitous” for “openly and proudly” stating that no direct talks were happening. His angry post came just days after he called off a threatened round of massive airstrikes against Iran, citing appeals from regional powers and what he claimed was a request from Tehran itself.

“Whether Iran wants to admit it or not, we are, in fact, talking of a solution to a problem that they have caused, for decades,” Trump wrote, framing the standoff as a final opportunity for the Islamic Republic. “This is their last chance to sign a good document. I want to give them every last chance before decapitation.”

The US president doubled down on the military pressure, asserting that a US naval blockade of Iranian ports is already in full effect and will remain unyielding until a resolution is reached. “Nothing gets through to Iran, unless we want it to, and nothing will get through, unless a Deal, or Total Surrender, is accomplished,” Trump declared, referring to the blockade as “The United States Wall of Steel!”

Iran Denies Talks, Points to Omani Mediation

The Iranian Foreign Ministry swiftly pushed back against Trump’s narrative. On Monday, spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated unequivocally that no direct negotiations are currently taking place with the United States. Instead, he confirmed that Tehran’s only active dialogue is with Oman a traditional regional mediator—concerning a potential temporary safe passage through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Baghaei emphasized that even an agreement with Oman would not automatically reopen the strait, arguing that the situation would remain frozen as long as US “aggression” continues. “Our negotiations are with Oman to secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz,” Baghaei reiterated, outlining plans for a single, structured route through the waterway with designated entry and exit lanes.

The Critical Flashpoint: Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy trade, has become the central battleground of the economic conflict. Since a ceasefire broke down last month, Iran has reimposed a blockade, obstructing vessels and firing on commercial ships, effectively choking oil exports from the Gulf. In response, the US has established a counter-blockade, controlling access to Iranian ports with overwhelming naval force.

Trump has insisted that the strait is “already completely controlled by the United States Navy,” and that any reopening is contingent on a broader agreement. He suggested that a deal could unlock the waterway “literally by tomorrow,” while the more complex issue of denuclearization could “take a little while.”

However, Iran has refused to accept external terms. Tehran insists on retaining sovereign control over the strait and rejects a US-proposed shipping corridor that hugs the Iranian coast. Instead, Iranian officials are negotiating with Oman for a hybrid route that respects the sovereignty of both nations a plan they insist is separate from direct talks with Washington.

A War of Attrition and Nuclear Ambitions

The current crisis is the culmination of a conflict that erupted on February 28, when the US and Israel launched surprise strikes against Iran. The stated goals at the time included dismantling Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, neutralizing its missile capabilities, and fostering regime change.

More than five months later, despite sustained US pressure and a crippling blockade, Iran has proven resilient. It continues to launch missiles and drones at US targets and retains significant enriched uranium stockpiles, much to the alarm of Western nations who accuse Tehran of pursuing nuclear weapons an allegation Iran denies, insisting its program is exclusively civilian.

Tensions spiked last week when Trump threatened to hit Iran “very hard,” potentially targeting energy infrastructure. He dramatically pulled back on Saturday, however, stating that the “perimeters” of a deal were in place. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump claimed that the planned strikes would have been “the biggest attack since World War II,” but that Iran and regional partners had appealed to him to hold off.

“Iran doesn’t want to be attacked. They knew the extent of the attack because they saw it forming,” Trump said. “Now what we’re doing is we’re talking to them in the form of a negotiation. It begins tomorrow afternoon.” He declined to provide details on the venue or participants of the proposed talks.

Decapitation Threats and Global Economic Risks

As the diplomatic fog thickens, the stakes remain dangerously high. While Trump claims Iran has “begged” for negotiations, Tehran maintains that its talks are confined to Omani mediation. In the meantime, the ongoing disruption in the Strait of Hormuz continues to roil global energy markets, giving Tehran significant leverage despite the US blockade.

“The denuclearization of Iran has to happen,” Trump reiterated on Monday, underscoring the non-negotiable nature of US demands. With both sides locked in a cycle of threats, counterclaims, and kinetic exchanges, the international community remains on edge, wary that a miscalculation could plunge the region into a wider war.

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