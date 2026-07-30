UNODC, IOM Warn of Rising Human Trafficking Risks Amid Afghanistan’s Deepening Crises

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have warned that Afghanistan’s worsening humanitarian and economic crises are increasing the risk of human trafficking, calling for stronger national and regional action to protect vulnerable people .

In a joint statement marking World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on Thursday, July 30, the agencies said mass returns of Afghans from neighboring countries, the collapse of the rural opium economy, aid cuts, natural disasters, and ongoing restrictions on women and girls have left many people at greater risk of exploitation .

The agencies cited recent findings showing that only 11 percent of surveyed returnees were fully employed or owned a business, while 56 percent of returnee households could not meet basic living costs . Nearly half relied on loans or donations to survive, increasing the risk of forced labor, debt bondage, and other forms of exploitation . The scale of returns has exceeded the ability of Afghan communities to absorb returnees without significant international support, leaving many without livelihoods, housing, or basic services .

The UN agencies said victims are forced into unsafe working conditions, forced labor, sexual exploitation, slavery-like practices, and in some cases, organ removal . Women, children, returnees, and indebted households remain among the most vulnerable, with exploitation reported in domestic work, agriculture, mining, brick kilns, carpet weaving, forced begging, forced marriage, and child recruitment . The agencies also warned of a growing global trend of trafficking for forced criminality, in which victims are coerced into online fraud and scam operations .

UNODC Country Representative Polleak Ok Serei said mass returns, opium eradication without alternative livelihoods, aid cuts, natural disasters, and restrictions on women have made Afghans more vulnerable to trafficking, underscoring the need for stronger prevention and victim protection . IOM Afghanistan Chief of Mission Mihyung Park said the scale of returns has placed additional pressure on communities already facing a prolonged humanitarian and economic crisis, leaving some families with limited income, housing and access to essential services . Without viable opportunities at home, people are more likely to undertake dangerous and irregular journeys, increasing their vulnerability to trafficking, smuggling, exploitation and abuse . Supporting returnees and host communities is not only a humanitarian necessity but also an investment in Afghanistan’s stability .

UNODC and IOM called for stronger, coordinated measures to prevent trafficking and protect victims, including better identification of people at risk, improved access to protection and assistance, and greater cooperation among law-enforcement and justice institutions . They also urged authorities and humanitarian partners to raise public awareness about trafficking risks, particularly among communities facing severe economic and social pressures .

Addressing the underlying causes of trafficking is essential to reducing vulnerability. The agencies called for expanded livelihood opportunities, better access to education and stronger basic services to help prevent people from falling into exploitative situations . They also emphasized the importance of promoting safe and regular migration pathways and ethical recruitment , and strengthening regional cooperation to combat trafficking networks . UNODC and IOM also announced a joint assessment of human trafficking and migrant smuggling in Afghanistan to strengthen prevention, protection, and law enforcement efforts .

The warning highlights the broader humanitarian challenge facing Afghanistan, where poverty, displacement and limited economic opportunities can leave vulnerable people exposed to criminal networks and abusive forms of employment. UNODC and IOM said sustained prevention, victim protection and regional cooperation are essential to ensuring that Afghans returning from abroad do not become further victims of exploitation .

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